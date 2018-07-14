TUESDAY
FALSE RIVER FISHING: 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday in June, Morrison Parkway Public Landing, New Roads. Call Billy Baggett (225) 638-3998.
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat. Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
LOUISIANA SPORTSMEN COALITION OPEN BASS TOURNAMENT: Boat check/weigh-in Belle River Public Landing. Trailering tournament Spillway/East Side only & north of U.S. 90. Food, raffles. Website: https://joinlasc.com/fishing-for-our-rights-benefit-bass-fishing-tournament/
HIGHWAY 1 SLAMBOREE KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Topwater Marina, Leeville. Hosted by the Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club. Open to public. Fee $35. Artificial tackle only. Heaviest combo slot red, speckled trout, flounder (12-inch minimum), Leopard Red. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA-Louisiana’s 24th-annual summer-long S.T.A.R. event through Sept. 3. CCA membership required. Call CCA (225) 952-9200. Website: www.ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 23—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room, Cabelas, Gonzales. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
JULY 24—FLY TYING AT BASS PRO SHOPS: 6 p.m., White River Fly Shop, Bass Pro, Denham Springs. Call Ron Brooks (225) 271-3100.
JULY 26—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
JULY 26-28—INTERNATIONAL GRAND ISLE TARPON RODEO: Sand Dollar Marina weighstation & Rodeo headquarters, Grand Isle. Website: tarponrodeo.org.
JULY 28—NLFF MASTERS SERIES SEMINAR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red River National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, Bossier City. Hosted by North Louisiana Fly Fishers. Featured presenter: Kelly Galloup. Fee $40 includes lunch and refreshments. Preregistration required. Website: northlaflyfishers.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational red snapper season weekends only (Fridays through Sundays) until further notice & all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish through July 31. Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: All state inshore waters closed except for open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds and state outside. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/shrimp-seasons.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com