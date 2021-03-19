BATON ROUGE – In just three years time, LSU Eunice has established itself as the toast of the junior college basketball in the state of Louisiana. The Bengals secure their second straight LCCAC regular season crown with a 71-62 victory over Baton Rouge on Thursday at the Bonne Sante Wellness Center.
LSU Eunice would use strong bench play in the first half as Malik Criner and Joshua Davis both poured in eight points before intermission to the give LSUE a 37-30 edge at the break.
The typical duo of Jonathan Cisse and Isaiah Payne would then take over in the second half. Cisse and Payne combined for 23 points to help ward off a comeback attempt from the Bears. Payne led the Bengals with 20 points while Cisse added 16.
Davis joined the pair with double digit scoring as eight different Bengals scored on the night.