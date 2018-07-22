FRISCO, Texas — Teddy Veal’s 2017 numbers speak for themselves.
In his first season with Louisiana Tech, the Bridge City native and Tulane transfer led the Bulldogs with 74 receptions, 950 yards (third-most in Conference USA), and seven touchdowns.
Veal averaged 73.1 yards receiving and 5.7 catches per game (third in C-USA) and had three 100-yard receiving games, the last in Tech’s 51-10 blowout win over SMU in the 2017 Frisco Bowl.
Even with those impressive accomplishments, his focus is squarely on helping the Bulldogs win their first C-USA title.
“That’s the only way to go out,” Veal said during the 2018 C-USA Football Kickoff at the Star in Frisco last week. “Being able to get a conference championship for this university, that’d be huge. You talk about the success that Louisiana Tech has had, but it’s still bittersweet (because we’ve fallen short recently). That’s our next step.”
Veal has already displayed impressive skills that will likely rank him among the elite receivers in Bulldogs history, but as sixth-year Tech coach Skip Holtz said during the C-USA media gathering, Veal is far from a self-promoter. “He’s not going to toot his own horn,” Holtz said. “He’s a guy that is very quiet. He’s very mild-mannered. He’s not a guy that talks a lot of trash. He’s a guy that just shows up and works every single day.”
After playing his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Green Wave, Veal transferred, sitting out 2016, a year which proved invaluable because it allowed him to immerse himself into the program and Holtz’s system.
Last season, Veal played a starring role for the Tech offense, and with this being year three in the program, he said he feels very comfortable with his surroundings, his coaches and teammates. He openly embraces being a veteran leader, a role he calls a blessing.
“I’m a natural leader on the field, off the field, a locker room guy, in the meeting room,” he said. “I’m going to lead the best way possible to set the standard at Louisiana Tech or anywhere else I am at. Whatever it is, (it’s) just holding somebody accountable. As a leader, you got to know how to talk to certain people. What works for one person may not work for another guy.”
Holtz greatly values Veal’s veteran leadership but said the most ringing endorsement of how highly esteemed he is within the program came before last season when his teammates voted him a captain even though he didn’t play in 2016.
“You’re talking about a guy that came into the program, sat out for a year, had never played a down at Louisiana Tech and was elected a captain. That says something for the respect this team has for Teddy Veal,” Holtz said.
“(I love) his work ethic, his attitude, his ‘show-up, every- day’ mindset, his lead-by-example. He brings us stability. Every day, you know exactly what to expect out of Teddy Veal. He’s going to come in, he’s going to be one of the hardest workers. He’s going to be upbeat, he’s going to have a great attitude and he’s going to go to work every single day. That’s one of the things that makes him a great player.”
During his two seasons at Tulane, the Green Wave never played LSU. So, when the Bulldogs venture to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers on Sept. 22, Veal, whose legal guardian is former LSU running back Shyrone Carey. Tech last faced LSU in 2009.
Understandably, this a game Veal and the program eagerly anticipate.
“Yes, it’s been a while (since we played LSU). They’ve got pretty good talent,” Veal said. “We’re looking forward to that. This whole season is going to be competitive. It’s going to be pretty exciting, and it’s going to be fun. The majority of our team is from Louisiana, so I’m pretty sure that everybody will be excited to play in that stadium. It’s going to be pretty awesome.”
And even as the start of preseason practice looms, one thing Veal hasn’t thought about is this being the start of his final season.
“It really hasn’t hit me. Seeing the freshmen coming in, you look back and reflect to when you were a freshman,” he said. “Talking to those guys and me being there before, it’s all coming together, but it hasn’t really hit me yet.”