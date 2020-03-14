Note: Because of the coronavirus situation, some events listed might be canceled or postponed.
SUNDAY
40th ANNUAL POINTE COUPEE KIWANIS OPEN FISHING TOURNAMENT: 3 p.m. weigh-in, Morrison Parkway Public Launch, New Roads.
TUESDAY
PELICAN STATE FRIENDS OF THE NRA MEETING: 6 p.m., The Legacy, 1655 Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge. Dinner included. RSVP Chad Bowen (318) 453-3639/email: cbowen@nrahq.org.
TUESDAY NIGHT FISHING TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 East Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
THURSDAY
ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 East Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: acadianaflyrodders.org.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee. Second in nine national bass tournaments. Website: bassmaster.com.
FRIDAY
CCA SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Day long, Covey Rise, Husser. Morning & afternoon flights. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200. Email: nolan@ccalouisiana.com or Pierre Villere: pvillere@allenvillere.com.
SATURDAY
AQUATIC VOLUNTEER INSTRUCTOR WORKSHOP: 8-hour instruction, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Classroom/hands-on instruction in basic fishing skills, fish identification, fisheries management, invasive species, casting & safety. No fee. $25 refundable registration required. Lunch provided. Registration website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/aquatic-vip.
18th LOUISIANA SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Covey Rise, Husser. Benefits the Chartwell Center’s work with autistic children & adults in New Orleans metro area. Call Lisa McCaffety-Scott (512) 750-3650. Email: lisa@mccaffetyscott.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
TEXAS FLY FISHING & BREW FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Plano Center, Plano, Texas. Tickets $20 adults, under 17 free. Exhibitors, seminars, casting clinics, fly tying. Guest speakers: Ed Jaworoski, Dave Whitlock, Blaine Chocklett, Jason Randall. Website: txflyfishingfestival.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: March 28-29, youth/physically challenged weekend, statewide.
AROUND THE CORNER
MARCH 23—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Independence Park Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
MARCH 24—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERIES SHRIMP ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Gulf Council office, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
MARCH 26—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
MARCH 27—FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
MARCH 28–73rd ANNUAL BIG BASS RODEO & FISHTIVAL: 6 a.m. registration (fishing 6:30-11 a.m.), The Casino & Popp Bandstand area, City Park, New Orleans. Age-group divisions in bass & other freshwater species, high school teams Battle for the Bass & Boats on the Bayou (nonmotorized watercraft only) competitions (pre-event online registration only for these two divisions) & “Fishtival,” a family-oriented outdoors event. Fees $5-$20. Website: BigBassFishingRodeo.com.
MARCH 28—9th ANNUAL ONE MAN SHOOT SPORTING CLAYS: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Riverside Sporting Clays, 52400 La. 16, Denham Springs. First flight, 8 a.m.; second flight 11 a.m. Fee $300/gun. Four-shooter, single-shooter spots & sponsorships available. Includes lunch/drink. Benefits Tulane Medical Center Prostate Research & Awareness Program. Website: onemanshoot.com. Call Amy Kellogg (504) 717-1328/(225) 753-8722.
MARCH 28—CENLA FLY FISHING 101: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Booker-Fowler Hatchery, 10 Joan Stokes Road, Forest Hill. Open to public. Free. Pre-registration requested. Hands-on casting, leaders, and knots instruction. Refreshments provided. Kisatchie Fly Fishers event. Website: kisatchiefly.org.
MARCH 28—FELICIANA WILDLIFE EXPO: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., LSU AgCenter Bob Jones-Idlewild Research Station, 4419 Idlewild Rd., Clinton. Wildlife presentations, demonstrations, taxidermy, archery, fish tank, forestry. Kid & family friendly. Free.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & greater amberjack seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com