MONDAY
LOUISIANA OUTDOORS FOREVER TECHNICAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 2 p.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
TUESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. Health Committee, 10 a.m. & Aquaculture Committee, 11 a.m. meetings, same venue.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
GULF COUNCIL REEF FISH & SSS COMMITTEES MEETING: Noon-4 p.m., Wednesday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday; 8-11 a.m., Friday. Council office, Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Website: gulfcouncil.org
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
ST. CROIX BASSMASTER CENTRAL OPEN: Red River South Marina, Bossier City. 3 p.m. daily weigh-ins. Website: bassmaster.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FALL WARMWATER FLY FISHING: Lake Concordia, Ferriday. Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Emmitt Simmons (225) 335-4596. Email: elsimmons@cox.net
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: First splits, South Zone: through Sept. 18; North Zone: through Sept. 25.
TEAL: Statewide, through Sept. 25. Also first split for rails & gallinules.
DEER/ARCHERY: Oct. 1-15, bucks only, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9, then Oct. 16-Feb. 15.
DEER/ARCHERY: Oct. 1-Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Oct. 1-Feb. 28, private lands only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
LOTTERY HUNT
SEPT. 30 DEADLINE: state Wildlife & Fisheries waterfowl hunts on Sherburne WMA (disabled, general & ages 10-17 hunts) and Bayou Pierre WMA (general & ages 10-17 hunts). Website-only application: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Two $5 fees.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 25—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
SEPT. 26—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
SEPT. 28-OCT 1—LA. B.A.S.S NATION QUALIFIER: Bayou Segnette State Park, Westwego. Must be B.A.S.S. Federation member. Call Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only, Sept. 19 closure ordered), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
- Closed: Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish) closed (flooding); Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA) through Oct. 31; Lake Concordia public boat (repairs); Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
- Drawdowns: Under way on Lake Bruin. Lake Martin & Spring Bayou.
