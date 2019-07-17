After being a dominant force in the Southland Conference football race for seven seasons, Sam Houston State finally took a step back in 2018.

The Bearkats, who claimed four SLC titles and advanced to the FCS championship game twice during that seven-year run, were 6-5 overall and a 5-4 mark in conference play left them in a four-way tie for fourth place.

The changing of the guard left the door open for Nicholls, which suffered through a pair of one-win seasons in 2011 and 2012 and went 0-12 in 2014, to walk in and win its first conference title in 13 seasons.

In addition, three other teams that wallowed near the bottom of the league for years — Incarnate Word, Lamar and Abilene Christian — finished in the top half of the 11-team conference with UIW joining Nicholls in the FCS playoffs.

With Sam Houston State taking a step backward, just three games separated the top nine teams in the standings and parity could be another buzzword for the 2019 season.

Still, all eyes will be on Nicholls, which returns five starters on offense and six on defense and will likely be favored to repeat as league champs when the preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors is released Thursday at media day in Houston.

Fifth-year Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe, whose team was picked to finish second a year ago behind Sam Houston, guided the Colonels to a 9-4 overall mark and 7-2 league record. The Colonels won a playoff game for the first time before falling in the second round.

Nicholls topped San Diego in the first round of the FCS playoffs before falling on the road to an Eastern Washington team that went on to lose to perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in the championship game.

Nicholls’ top returnee is senior quarterback Chase Fourcade, the reigning SLC player of the year. He's joined by a league-best seven teammates on the preseason All-SLC first team.

All told, Nicholls tops the league with 11 players named to the first and second All-SLC teams announced late last week.

Nicholls was ranked 14th in the final STATS FCS poll for the 2018 season and is 13th in the HERO Sports preseason poll, while Central Arkansas is 16th and Sam Houston 20th.

Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas, who won the previous two titles before Nicholls’ breakthrough, will likely be ready to rebound and have something to say about this year’s race after posting identical 24-3 records in conference play from 2015-17.

Like Sam Houston, Central Arkansas slipped to a 5-4 mark as the defending champions a year ago after losing coach Steve Campbell and 2017 SLC player of the year Hayden Hildebrand along with three other star players.