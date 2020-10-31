Junior Southwest Bassmasters
MANY—Oct. 24-25 age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from Bay Bridge Marina on Toledo Bend. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Jackson Landry, Baton Rouge (5) 10.48 pounds. 2, Samuel Cobb Jr., Livingston (1) 3.52. 3, Brentyn Wheat, Springfield (2) 2.79. Big Bass: Cobb, 3.52.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement (5) 9.46. 2, Connor Hebert, Erwinville (4) 7.56. 3, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (4) 7.21. Big Bass: Mason Milbert, Lafayette, 3.69.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Noah Roblin, Denham Springs (3) 4.84. 2, Blake LeRay, Brusly (3) 4.77. 3, Branson McMillian, Brusly (2) 3.49. Big Bass: Ethan LeBlanc, Brusly, 2.43.
Adult Division: 1, Chuck Major, Morganza (8) 16.88. 2, Chad Varnado, Denham Springs (5) 11.06. 3, Jarod Abbott, Greenwell Springs (6) 10.71. Big Bass: Varnado, 3.95.
Ascension Area Anglers bass tournament
STEPHENSVILLE — Oct. 24’s top finishers from the annual Ascension Area Anglers bass tournament held from Doiron’s Belle River/Verret and Atchafalaya Spillway landings with anglers, number of bass weighed (five-bass limit), total catch weight in pounds and winnings. Also the big bass winners ;
Top 10: 1, Daniel Bryant-Hunter Thibodeaux (5) 17.16 pounds, $900. 2, Jeff McMorris-Beau Fitch (5) 16.84, $700. 3, Brennan Huter-Dylan Tempanaro (5) 15.7, $500. 4, Nathan Solar-Neal Normand (5) 15.34, $375. 5, Tyler Teague-Justin Cancienne (5) 15.24, $300.
6, Jason Pourciau-Hunter David (5) 15.07, $275. 7, Gary Haney-Lonnie Boudreaux (5) 14.77, $225. 8, Charlie Hewitt-Grant Bourque (5) 14.69, $175. 9, Jeremy Norris-Malcolm Smith (5) 14.46, $150. 10, Glenn Leonard-Jud Collier (5) 14.42.
Big Bass: 1, Solar-Normand, 4.62 pounds, $500. 2, Hewitt-Bourque, 4.56, $300.
BASS Central Open
GADSDEN, Ala.—Oct. 24’s final top 5 in Boater and Nonboater divisions from the three-day Bassmaster Central Open held on Neely Henry Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-fish daily limit in Nonboater), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big-bass winners and top 50 Louisiana anglers in both divisions. Only the top 12 advanced to Saturday’s final among the 169 anglers in the Boater Division and 127 anglers in the Nonboater Division:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 5: 1, Cody Bird, Granbury, Texas (15) 34 pounds, 1 ounce, $39,433. 2, Matthew Robertson, Kuttawa, Kentucky (14) 33-1, $19,153. 3, Stephen Browning, Hot Springs, Arkansas (15) 32-11, $14,270. 4, Derek Hicks, Rocky Face, Georgia (15) 31-11, $11,267. 5, Kenta Kimura, Osaka, Japan (14) 31-1, $10,302.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Browning, 5-5, $750.
Louisiana anglers: 35, Clark Reehm, Elm Grove (10) 16-6, $2,591. 40, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (9) 16-0, $2,591. 42, Matthew Nobile, Sorrento (10) 15-13.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 5: 1, John Goul, Philadelphia, Mississippi (8) 17-15, $14,393. 2, Kayden Tanner, Millsap, Texas (8) 17-2, $3,387. 3, Buddy Elston Jr., Odenville, Alabama (9) 17-2, $2,540. 4, Jason Henson, Rome, Georgia (8) 16-13, $2,155. 5, Mamoru Kagiya, Takahama, Japan (8) 14-9, $1,778.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Henson, 4-0, $250.
Louisiana anglers: 41, Larry Beauboeuf, Bossier City (3) 5-12. 45, Will Major, Port Allen (4) 5-9.