Get knocked out in the first minute of your first fight at Madison Square Garden and what do you do?
If you’re super lightweight Mason Menard of Lafayette, coming off the loss at the hands of undefeated Teofimo Lopez, you get back up and go on to the next fight. In this case, that is on Saturday’s undercard of the World Boxing Super Series semifinal doubleheader at the Cajundome.
“It’s just part of the game,” Menard said. “I’ve been on both sides of it. You win some, you lose some. But you come back to fight another day, and I’m coming back to fight another day.”
Menard (34-4, 24 KOs) will face Argentinian David Michel Pez (4-7-1) in a bout scheduled for six rounds.
If going against someone who has lost five straight fights, sounds like a big comedown from fighting in boxing’s most famous venue, Menard, who has been a pro since he was 19, is good with it.
“This is what you do,” Menard said. “Losing knocks you down the ladder. You win the next fight, though, and you’re headed back where you want to be.”
To Kerry Daigle, who put together the local part of the undercard, Menard is far from damaged goods.
“Mason just got hit by a big shot that night,” he said. “But he’s had some big, big wins on Showtime — knockouts, by the way.
“He’s a skillful guy who knows how to get around the ring, and now he’s hungry to get back to winning. Two or three more wins, and he’ll be fighting for a world championship, maybe right back here in Lafayette, Louisiana.”
It’s not lost on Menard that the bout topping Saturday’s card — New Orleanian Regis Prograis against WBA super lightweight champion Kiryl Relikh — is in the same weight class as Menard, although he usually competes as a lightweight.
There was a time when Menard might have been contending for the title. After all, he’d started his career 30-1.
But the Dec. 8 loss to Lopez, ranked No. 8 worldwide among lightweights after just 12 fights, was Menard’s third in his last five fights.
The first loss, to former world lightweight champion Raymundo Beltran in 2016, came after Menard took the fight on two weeks’ notice. The second, to undefeated Devin Haney, last May came after Menard had been idled for more than a year by shoulder surgery.
“That was a fight I shouldn’t have taken,” Menard said. “But when you need money and you have two little children, sometimes you have to take the risk.
“If I beat him, I’m in line for a shot at a world title. But unfortunately, I dropped it. There’s no excuses about the last fight except that he caught me before I could catch him.”
The Beltran fight earned Menard $100,000, the biggest payday of his career. Getting fights like that has enabled Menard, 30, to fight full-time since the earliest days of his pro career.
This one will be worth considerably less. But Menard is good with it, just as he was coming back to win decisions against less experienced foes following those past two defeats.
“Those small wins get you back in line for the big ones,” Menard said. “But I train just as hard no matter who I’m fighting, and this is the best camp I’ve had in a long time.
“That’s the first component to making a comeback. I’ve been fighting all over for the last four years, so it’s going to be great for my fans to be able to come out and support me.”
Not only is this a homecoming fight for Menard, but it’s coming on the undercard of a double world championship show which is attracting a lot of attention.
“This is a great opportunity for me,” Menard said. “When I heard about it (the WBSS doubleheader), I called my promoter and told him, ‘You’ve got to get me on that card.’ ”
Menard also admits he’s coming into the fight with somewhat of a chip on his shoulder.
“Sometimes you’ve got fans who support you through everything, and then you’ve got fans who when things go bad, they’re gone.
“After that last fight, everybody’s asking me, ‘What are you doing to do now?’ I said the same thing I’ve been doing my whole life — boxing.”