MANY— Top 20 results from 152-team Louisiana High School BASS Nation-West Division bass tournament held from Cypress Bend on Toledo Bend with anglers, their high school/team, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
Top 20: 1, Chance Shelby-Tyler Jordan, Live Oak High (5) 15.47 pounds. 2, Cole Sattler-Lawson Lewing, Many High (5), 14.0. 3, Cole Pickett-Dutch Kor, Many High (5) 13.98. 4, Miles Smith-Richard Lirette, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 13.55. 5, Luke Romero-Jett Nguyen, ARCA (5) 13.13.
6, Tanner Meyer-Ross Miller, Notre Dame High (2) 12.96. 7, Wade Roberts-Zachary Lambert, Barbe Fishing Club (5) 12.37. 8, Hannah Robertson-Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs High (5) 11.62. 9, Sadie Guidry-Dylan Melancon, Teurlings Catholic (5) 11.61. 10, Brady Talbot-Bryce Distefano, Live Oak High (4) 11.4.
11, Drake Carret-Evan Lebouef, Teurlings Catholic (5) 11.09. 12, Victoria Lemmler-Emma Simon, Central High (5) 10.94. 13, Max Himmel-Tyler Morris, Catholic High (4) 9.87. 14, Levi Thibodeaux-Jace Andras, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 9.72. 15, Kaden Holley-Caleb Pourciau, Brusly High (5) 9.55.
16, Cooper Shaffett-Cayman Scott, Central High (5) 9.32. 17, Devan Perkins-Ty Ross, Denham Springs High (5) 9.25. 18, Kaden Cowart-Will D’Aquilla, West Feliciana Bass Club (3) 9.17. 19, Dylan Eschette-Rhett Theriot, Brusly High (4) 9.16. 20, Owen David-Gavin Davis, West Feliciana Bass Club (4) 9.02.
Big bass: 1, Meyer-Ross, 9.66 pounds. 2, Caden Richards-Chance Campbell, Sam Houston High, 7.61. 3, Shelby-Jordan, 6.49.
La. Junior bass
MANY — Top fiveresults from 15-team Louisiana Junior BASS Nation-West Division bass tournament held from Cypress Bend on Toledo Bend with anglers, their high school/team, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
Top 5: 1, Jack Varnado-Dylan Johnson, Jr. SW Bassmasters (5) 10.28 pounds. 2, Bennett Fontenot-Sophie Lormand, Port Barre Jr. (5) 9.17. 3, Piers Picou-Jaxon Plaisance, Central Catholic Jr. (3) 6.08. 4, Mason Blanco-Parker Jennings, Central Catholic Jr. (2) 5.43. 5, Nicholas England-Tyler Medica, Central La. Jr. Bassmasters (2) 5.18.
Big Bass: 1, Varnado-Johnson, 4.33 pounds.