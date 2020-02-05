THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Ruston. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov. Live webinar available: https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6hiQchxyTG2aWNOdV5Nllg
ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Basic archery instruction for children 8 and older. BREC Outdoor Adventures program. Fee $40. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: St. Johns River, Florida. First in nine national bass tournaments. Live weigh-in website: bassmaster.com.
SATURDAY
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL-WEST BASS QUALIFIER: Big Bass Marina, Toledo Bend. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
ED RIZZOLO FLY TYING FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 3223 Westheimer, Houston Texas. Seminars, 80 featured tiers. Special guest: Gunnar Brammer. Tickets $5-$15, under 12 free. Website: texasflyfishers.org.
FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials/tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
MONDAY
SPECKLED TROUT PUBLIC MEETING/PUBLIC COMMENT: 6 p.m. North Branch Library, 4130 West Park Avenue, Gray. State Marine Fisheries Section data presentation & management options. Also Wednesday (Feb. 12), 6 p.m., Joe Herring Room, LDWF state headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge; Feb. 13, 6 p.m., Lafayette Council Chambers, 705 West University Avenue, Lafayette.
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Adult Education Building, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 752-0073. Website: rsff.org.
DERELICT CRAB TRAP COLLECTION: Through Feb. 19, Southern portion of Calcasieu Lake; and, through Feb. 23, Vermilion-Teche Basin in the western portion of Vermilion Bay. Call Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2575. Email: pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
STATE HUNTING SEASONS PUBLIC MEETING: 6 p.m., LDWF Minden Field Office, 9961 U.S. 80, Minden. Proposed 2020-2021 hunting seasons, limits & regs. Public comment taken. Also Wednesday (Feb. 12), 6:30 p.m., Ponchatoula High School, 19452 La. 22, Ponchatoula; Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m., Ouachita Room, West Monroe Civic Center, 901 Ridge Ave., West Monroe.
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION CONVENTION & SPORTS SHOW: Through Feb. 16, Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville, Tennessee. Feb. 14, Grand National Auction & Awards Ceremony. Website: nwtf.org.
ONGOING
DERELICT CRAB TRAP COLLECTION: Through Feb. 16, Lake Pontchartrain, east of the Causeway Bridge & upper Barataria Basin from Lafitte to Little Lake. Volunteers requested. Call Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2575. Email: pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
HUNTING SEASONS
GEESE: Through Feb. 9, statewide. Included specklebellies, blue, snow and Ross’ geese.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Feb. 10-March 9, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 13—BRUNCH + BOWS: 10 a.m.-noon, Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. For children 8 and older. BREC Outdoor Adventures program. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
FEB. 13—ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. Basic archery instruction for children 8 and older. BREC Outdoor Adventures program. Fee $40. Also Feb. 20, 27. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
FEB. 13—FELICIANA CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6 p.m., Hemingbough, St. Francisville. Advance tickets website: ducks.org/louisiana/events. Call Stuart Lambert (337) 945-2497. Email: slamb536@gmail.com.
FEB. 13—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments sites TBD.Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FEB. 13—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FEB. 14—ARCHERY RENTAL DAY: 3-6 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. For children 8 and older. Options to shoot rented bows and arrows. BREC Outdoor Adventures program. Website: brec.org.
FEB, 14-17—BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee. Second in nine national bass tournaments. Website: bassmaster.com.
FEB. 15—LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL-EAST BASS QUALIFIER: Bayou Segnette State Park, Westwego. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FEB. 15—FLY-TYING CLASS: 9 a.m.-noon, Ascension Parish Library, 708 South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales. No fee. Learn to make basic bream & bass flies. Must bring materials. Also March 14. Call Darrel Crawford (225) 253-4127. Email: wimpflies@gmail.com.
FEB. 15—TRAPPER EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Day long, Vermilonville Historic Village, Lafayette. No fee, Open to public. Demos, laws, regulations, skinning & other hands-on instruction. Dress appropriately. Preregistration required. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5885, Ext. 3420. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
FEB. 15—26th KREWE OF DIVERSION MARDI GRAS BOAT PARADE: Noon, Manny’s, Diversion Canal near Head of Island. Feb. 14, 6 p.m., registration, Manny’s. Fee $35/boat. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Includes auction, food. Call David Stevens (225) 939-2135 or Vivian Stevens (225) 324-5695.
FEB. 15—18th LITTLE MO FLY FISHING FEST: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Community Hall, Murfreesboro, Arkansas. ArkLaTex region fly fishing experts and fly tiers. Benefits Friends of the Little Missouri River. Call Jeff Guerin (985) 531-6312. Website: littlemissouriflyfishing.com.
FEB. 15—FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials, tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
FEB. 15-16—CAMPING 101: 1 p.m. Feb. 15, 10 a.m. Feb. 16, Flanacher Road Park, 864 Flanacher Road, Zachary. Beginner camping outing/workshop. Ages 12 and older. Fees $25-$30. BREC Outdoor Adventures program. Call (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
FEB. 15-16—NOLS WILDERNESS FIRST AIR TRAINING COURSE: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road, Baton Rouge. Fee $260. Hands-on wilderness medicine topics to treat injured/ill far distances from medical care. Call (225) 767-6916. Website: lsu.edu/hilltop. Email: hilltop@lsu.edu.
FEB. 18—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FEB. 18—STATE HUNTING SEASONS PUBLIC MEETING: Feb. 18, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Alexandria Forestry Center, 2500 Shreveport Highway, Pineville. Also, Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m., Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum, 7910 Park Avenue, Houma.
FEB. 19—SPECKLED TROUT PUBLIC MEETING/PUBLIC COMMENT: 6 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Avenue, Metairie. State Marine Fisheries Section data presentation & management options.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: All groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31. Lane snapper season opened Jan. 1.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com