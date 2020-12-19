AROUND THE CORNER
DEC. 27—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DOVES: Dec. 26-Jan. 24, North Zone; Through Jan. 21, South Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 3, State Deer Areas 1, 3, 4, 7 & 8, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 3, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 6, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 17, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DUCKS/COASTAL & WEST ZONES: Through Jan. 24, second split.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Dec. 20, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 31, second split.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
GEESE: Through Jan. 31, North Zone; Through Feb. 7, South Zone. All species, except take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, & South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA, and Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (openb for ATVs only) are closed.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish & commercial king mackerel.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
2021 CALENDAR
Dec. 31 is the deadline for submitting activities and events for The Advocate's Outdoors 2021 Calendar scheduled to be published in January.
Please include: Event's name/title, time, date and location including the site, address and city. Also include all fees, age limits or skill requirements, beneficiaries for fundraising events, and full name of the contact person with the area code , phone number and/or e-mail address.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com