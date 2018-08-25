MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
FLY TYING AT BASS PRO: 6 p.m., Conference Room, Pro Bass Shops, Denham Springs. Bring tools, materials provided. Call Ron Brooks (225) 271-3100.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat. Weekly event through summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
REGISTRATION DEADLINE, WILDLIFE REHABILITATION TRAINING: Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., State Wildlife and Fisheries’ field office, 9961 U.S. 80, Minden. Class limited to 100. Registration ends Sept. 1. No fee. Online registration: wlf.louisiana.gov/wildlife-rehab-training-signup. Call Melissa Collins (225) 765-3968. Email: mcollins@wlf.la.gov.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA-Louisiana’s 24th annual summer-long S.T.A.R. event through Sept. 3. CCA membership required. Call CCA (225) 952-9200. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 4—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Richard Latiolais (337) 354-8957.
SEPT. 5—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
SEPT. 6—CCA POINTE COUPEE CHAPTER BANQUET: 6 p.m., Scott Memorial Civic Center, 1200 Major Parkway, New Roads. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
SEPT. 6—EAST ASCENSION CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6-10 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales. Tickets $60, $100 couples, $500 tables. Sponsors/dealers levels available. Online tickets: ducks.org. Call Paul Matherne (504) 481-0878 or Alden Gautreau (225) 235-1062.
SEPT. 8—SPECK & REDFISH CUP KAYAK TOURNAMENT: Open for all Louisiana waters. Weigh-in deadline 5 p.m., Pack and Paddle, Lafayette. Entry fee $25. Heaviest combination of 2 slot reds and 2 speckled trout, optional flounder calcutta. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
HUNTING
DOVES: Saturday (Sept. 1), opening day North & South zones. Through Sept. 9, South Zone. Through Sept. 23, North Zone.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters. Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in inside waters from Louisiana-Mississippi line west to to west shore of Freshwater Bayou, All other state inshore waters closed except for open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds and state outside. The remainder of the state’s inside waters will open at 6 a.m., Monday (Aug. 27). Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/shrimp-seasons.
