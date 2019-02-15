In their final tuneup before the Southeastern Conference indoor championships, the LSU track and field teams collected six individual wins Friday in the LSU Twilight meet at the Carl Maddox Field House.
The Tigers were led by Mondo Duplantis, who won the pole vault, and Jake Norris, who claimed the title in the weight throw.
After winning the competition at 18 feet, 7½ inches, Duplantis passed at the next two heights of 18-11½ and 19-2 and took three attempts at what would have been a collegiate record of 19-5.
But, as he did at the Bayou Bengal Invitational earlier this month, Duplantis came up short in his bid.
Norris started the day by winning the weight throw with a mark of 71-7¼.
On the track, Arthur Price won the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 7.89 seconds.
The Lady Tigers also had three winners.
Tonea Marshall won the 60 hurdles in 8.15 seconds, while Hannah Bourque took the mile in 5 minutes, 04.71 seconds and Hollie Parker won the 800 in 2:13.63.
Milan Young and Brittley Humphrey finished second and third to Marshall in the hurdles with times of 8.23 and 8.26 seconds.
Also, LSU had a strong showing in the women’s 60 meters.
Former Lady Tigers’ star Aleia Hobbs won in a time of 7.13 seconds, but current LSU athletes took the next six spots.
Kortnei Johnson finished second with an NCAA-leading time of 7.14 seconds, while Sha'Carri Richardson (7.21), Ariyonna Augustine (7.44), Rachel Misher (7.45), Cassondra Hall (7.51) and Zakiya Denoon (7.61).
Also, LSU’s Akanni Hislop clocked a personal-record time to finish second behind Northwestern State’s Micah Larkins.
Both sprinters clocked times of 6.66 seconds, but when the results were extended to thousands of a second Larkins won with a 6.656 to Hislop’s 6.660.