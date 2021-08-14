Last of the summer reds

Ethan Emonet, left, and Joseph Bourgeois made sure their dads Mark Emonet and Ray Bourgeois took them on a fishing trip before school began in Baton Rouge last week. The two 11-year-old St. George Catholic sixth-graders took advantage of the opportunity when they took a five-redfish limit each day of their trip south of Venice. Mark Emonet said they fished the South Pass area off the Mississippi River east of the Port Eads Lighthouse with Native Adventure Charters. For the first time in nearly five years, the Mississippi River has fallen to what's become known as 'summer low,' a level where the river clears of its muddy water and the push of greenish Gulf of Mexico water pushes up river.