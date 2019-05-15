THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
13th ITALIAN AMERICAN FISHING RODEO: Hopedale Marina, Hopedale. Scales open 4-6 p.m. May 17; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18. Entry fee $40. Three places in Adult Division speckled trout, flounder, drum, redfish under 27 inches, sheepshead, bass & white trout (first place only) and first place in Children’s Division speckled trout, sheepshead, drum, redfish under 27 inches & redfish with most spots; 50/50 five speckled trout stringer ($50 entry). Benefits Children’s Hospital. Website: italianamericanfishingrodeo.com.
SPRING CATCH-N-EAT FLY FISHING TRIP: Louisiana marsh fly-fishing trip. Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Registration required. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
SQUIRREL: Through May 26, statewide, private lands only. Daily bag limit 3. Open on some state WMAs, but closed on all federal lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 23—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
MAY 23-24—AMERICAN FISHERIES SOCIETY 40TH LOUISIANA CHAPTER STATE MEETING: Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center, 314 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux. Biologists, resource managers, academics, students & research professionals. Registration May 23. Email Ryan Harlan: rharlan@wlf.la.gov; or Robby Maxwell: rmaxwell@wlf.la.gov.
MAY 24-25—10th Annual BASS ON THE FLY TOURNAMENT: Lake Fork Marina, Lake Fork,, Texas. Fee $60, $5 big bass pot, $5 big bluegill pot. Catch-photo-release tournament, boat, kayak, and bank fishing categories. Charitable event. Website: bassonthefly.org. Call Ted Warren (903) 850-7084.
MAY 26— SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
MAY 26—BLESSING OF THE BOATS: 2 p.m., Morrison Parkway, New Roads. Kiwanis of Pointe Coupee event. Honors military personnel. All watercraft blessed from floating dock. Call (225) 718-1319.
MAY 28—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 30—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Red snapper season will open May 24 in state and federal waters, and amberjack season will reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Opens 6 a.m., May 20 for state inside waters from the eastern shore of South Pass west to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal, which includes the Barataria/Terrebonne basins; opens 6 a.m., May 27 in state inside waters from the Louisiana/Mississippi state line west to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River (the Pontchartrain Basin), and state inside waters from the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal west to the Louisiana/Texas state line.
Open are outside waters from northwest shore of Caillou Boca west to Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island and inside waters at the double-rig line in Breton and Chandeleur sounds. All inshore areas closed until spring inshore season.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com