TUESDAY
GULF COUNCIL LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE MEETING: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Marriott Riverwalk Hotel, San Antonio, Texas with Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Law Enforcement Committee. Website: gulfcouncil.org
THURSDAY
CCA BATON ROUGE CHAPTER & S.T.A.R. AWARDS BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Live Oak at Cedar Lodge, 6300 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. Tickets $25-$75, Tables available. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FALL SALTWATER FLY FISHING: Galliano Inn, Galliano. Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Email: RMLeonpacr@bellsouth.net
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 22-28, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/SPECIAL: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9, youth and honorably discharged veterans only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 29-Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
DOVES: Second split, North Zone, through Nov. 13; South Zone, through Nov. 27.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 27, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 23—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
OCT. 24—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Also Nov. 28, Dec. 19. Website: rsff.org.
OCT. 24-27—GULF OF MEXICO FMC MEETING: Beau Rivage Resort, Biloxi, Mississippi. Oct. 24, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef fish, Shrimp & 4 other committees; Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef Fish Committee & Q&A with NOAA Fisheries; Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., full council session, 1:30-5 p.m., public comment; Oct. 27, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., full council session. Webinar available. Website: gulfcouncil.org
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters. Commercial/recreational flounder season through Nov. 30.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
-Closed: Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish) closed (flooding); Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA) through Oct. 31; Lake Concordia public boat (repairs); Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
-Drawdown underway on Larto-Saline Complex (Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle & Rapides parishes).
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com