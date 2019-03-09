Greg Koury of Lafayette posted the closest shot of the day and led six advancers Saturday on the third day of qualifying for the Cypress Bayou Casino & Hotel $1 Million Hole-in-One Challenge.
Koury hit his shot three feet, three inches from the pin on the 119-yard eighth hole at The Wetlands to easily claim a spot in the final round of the opening event of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
Koury led a group of qualifiers that also included Jeff Richard of Broussard (6’ 10”), Peppy Glaze of Lafayette (10’ 3”), Dave Watson of Lafayette (11’ 7”), Aubrey Brumfield of Baton Rouge (12’ 7”) and Bryan Estes of Lafayette (12’ 9”). A total of 18 golfers have qualified for the finals scheduled for Sunday, March 17, at the eighth hole at Le Triomphe Golf Club, the host course for the $550,000 Web.com Tour event that runs Monday-Sunday, March 18-24.
At the finals, each qualifier will get one swing on the 180-yard eighth hole, and the closest to the hole will win a $1,000 prize with prizes also going to the second and third place finishers. If a player holes out for an ace in the finals, they claim the $1 million top prize.
A qualifying round is set for Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. at Hebert Municipal, and the final qualifying rounds are Friday, March 15, at Les Vieux Chenes, and Saturday, March 16, at Le Triomphe.
Qualifying is open to all golfers and is held during regular rounds. For a $5 donation to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana (ARF-LA), the benefitting charity of the Hole-in-One Challenge, players may have their shot on a selected par-three measured. The five closest shots to the hole each day qualify for the finals. Players may also claim a spot in the finals with a $100 contribution by calling the Chitimacha Louisiana Open office at (337) 593-8000 or 857-8754.