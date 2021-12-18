Ho, Ho, Ho!
Ho, hum.
So here you are again, looking for that something for your outdoorsman — or woman, or child.
Yep, woman, because women are the fastest-growing segment in the shooting sports, and there’s a bit of data showing more women and younger folks fishing and hunting than men entered the “outdoors portal” since the onset of the pandemic.
So what’s a gift-giver to do?
Outdoor manufacturers have bombarded my website for nearly two months and nearly all have targeted men for Christmas gifts.
What about these other two groups?
For women, a high-quality sports shirt ranks high on this list. Make it long sleeve and fashionable. A high quality, long-sleeve shirt will reduce exposure to the sun, and, don’t worry ladies, the material wicks away moisture and keeps you cooler even in summertime heat. Shirts are a good idea for kids and your fisher-man.
If the woman in your life has taken up the shooting sports, then how about a one-year membership to a shooting club. There are both outdoor and indoor ranges in your area which afford a safe environment to practice their new-found sport. Ditto for the men and children.
For a youngster getting a new 22-caliber rifle or a shotgun for Christmas, a supply of ammunition is a good stocking-stuffer.
At the risk of offending some, experience teaches that a family that shoots together stays together. It teaches safe handling of firearms, and time spent at a skeet range, a sporting clays course and rifle/pistol ranges proves to be time well spent.
If that’s not on your list, then the best advice is to avoid buying something you “think” your ourdoors person will like. There are just too many facets to hunting, fishing and other outdoors pursuits to hazard a guess — not to mention the money — on something that will go unused.
Then, there are stocking-stuffers.
Every angler can use new stainless steel fishing pliers. And what about a fisherman’s set of multifunction pliers, a knife, fish-gripper or dehooker.
Boaters and fishermen always need towels and a pack of inexpensive hand-size towels will be used.
For the cold, consider a pair of warm, high-quality, wick-away socks or gloves, but know the size.
If your intended is a bass fishermen, then consider an entry fee into one of the local fundraising bass tournaments. That way your gift gives two ways, one for the angler and one for the needy organization.
What about a membership into an outdoors organization? There are many and easy to find one to suit the passions of your recipient.
Still no help? That’s when you get gift cards, and the big-box stores and the local shops can fill this wish.
Or, try this
Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled what the agency calls a “mini” Becoming an Outdoor Woman Workshop for Feb. 19, next year at the Woodworth Outdoor Education Center south of Alexandria.
The workshop’s title is “Basic Handguns,” and will focus on handgun operation, selection of the proper handgun for hunting and recreation uses, practice shooting, and cleaning revolvers and semi-automatic handguns along with firearms safety.
Equipment and firearms will be provided.
It’s for women 18 and older and will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The fee is $35, and could be another Christman gift idea.
The reason for announcing this early date is these workshops fill rapidly. There’s a class size limit and the agency handles registration on a first-come, first-served basis.
The website: lawff.org/bow.
Need more? Email Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
Another wish
Hunters for the Hungry director Julie Grunewald said H4H Louisiana collected more than 50,000 pounds of meat during 2021 — it served more than 200,000 meals statewide — and asked deer hunters to consider a donation to the program.
Processors are in every corner of our state. Some processors will take eviscerated deer, while others require field-dressing and skinning, and hunters can keep the tenderloins and backstrap if so desired.
For a list of processors, go to the organization’s website: h4hla.org
Shrimp closure
Wildlife and Fisheries’ secretary Jack Montoucet signed off on closing the inside spring season at sunset Monday in all state inshore waters except inside waters east of the Mississippi River to include Lake Pontchartrain, Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, a section of the Intracoastal Waterway in Orleans Parish from the East Closure Sector Gate west to the intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal, and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
Red snapper
In the week Nov. 28-Dec. 4, Wildlife and Fisheries’ staff said private recreational fishermen landed more than 46,000 pounds of red snapper to bring this year’s total to 777,482 pounds, or 95% of our state’s 816,439-pound allocation. The red snapper season will end Dec. 31, or sooner if the allocaiton is reached.
The complete week-by-week catch estimates can be found on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.
Big honor
Elizabeth Bonczek, a student concentrating on studying mottled ducks in LSU’s School of Renewable Natural Resources, received the first award in the scholarship named in John Peter Labouisse’s honor. Labouisse was an ardent waterfowl hunter and longtime Ducks Unlimited supporter.
DU and the Labouisse family contributed to the scholarship.