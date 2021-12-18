Caleb Sutton shows off a waterproof tackle box he said he worked on for months at his Prairieville home. This new design, named Buzbe, stirred lots of interest during the ICAST Show, the country's major fishing trades show held annually in Orlando, Fla. Sutton item is a tackle storage system designed to let the angler adapt the box to his or her needs and fishing preferences. Most local tackle stores have these tackle boxes in stock.