Note: All events subject to being postponed or cancelled due to weather conditions.
TUESDAY
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
DUCKS UNLIMITED STATE CONVENTION: Courtyard by Marriott, 142 Library Drive, Houma. Registration: $100, $150 Couples. Includes 6-9 p.m., July 19 annual Road Kill Cookoff. Website: du.org.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
10th ANNUAL ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC FISHING RODEO: Quintana Landing, Cypremort Point. 19 species categories in Youth, Offshore, Inshore & Spearfishing Divisions; five “calcutta” categories. Tickets $50, ages 15-younger $10. Sponsorships available. Weighstation open 2 p.m. Friday, closes 5 p.m. Saturday. Email Danny Broussard: danny.broussard@stmcougars.net. Registration website: stmcougars.net/fishing.
SATURDAY
HIGHWAY 1 SLAMBOREE KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Topwater Marina, Leeville. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Fee $35. Artificial tackle only. Heaviest combination of slot red, speckled trout, 12-inches minimum flounder, Leopard Red. Minimum top 5 payout. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
NATIONAL MOTH WEEK NATIONAL SHEETING: Through July 28, Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Moth/butterfly species counting/bioblitz. Authors David Lewis attending. Fauna/flora count will be registered in national registry. Call (337) 328-2252. Website: allenacresbandb.com.
ONGOING
STAR/CCA-LOUISIANA: Summer-long rodeo in several coastal & offshore species. Coastal division for speckled trout & specially tagged redfish category. CCA membership required. Website: ccastar.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 22—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
JULY 25—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
JULY 25-27—International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo: Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle.
JULY 27—NLFF MASTERS SERIES SEMINAR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red River National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, Bossier City. North Louisiana Fly Fishers event. Featured presenter: Dave Hughes. Fee $40, includes lunch. Preregistration required. Website: northlaflyfishers.org.
JULY 27—BUGGUIDE GATHERING: Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Moth/butterfly species counting/bioblitz. Authors Craig Marks & Linda Auld attending. Count will be registered in national registry. Call (337) 328-2252. Website: allenacresbandb.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper season Fridays through Sundays in state & federal waters and all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. The amberjack season is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters (effective June 28), except the double-rig line in Breton and Chandeleur sounds, and open in state outside waters.
