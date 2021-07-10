Record time

JJ Tabor's 383.13-pound grouper is among the most recent species to stand atop the Louisiana's Top 10 Fish Records. He weighed his monster catch during the 2017 International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo. Our state's fish records have been maintained by the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association since the early 1950s, and LOWA continues with that task today in freshwater and saltwater species in both Rod and Reel and Fly Fishing divisions. The fish records are posted on the association's website: louisianaoutdoorwriters.com. Rules and applications for both divisions can be downloaded and printed from that website. Once at the site, go to the 'Awards & Records' pulldown, then to 'Fish & Hunting Records.'