THURSDAY
GULF COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING/WEBINAR: 6 p.m., public comment taken on red grouper allocation & annual catch levels/targets. Information & registration website: gulfcouncil.org. Also 6 p.m., June 16. Written public comments deadline 4 p.m. (CDT), June 15. Email: gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 10—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
JUNE 14—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inside & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray trigggerfish; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day.
-Closures: Pearl River WMA (gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; Bayou Natchitoches bridge to Cas Cas Road on Grassy Lake WMA; and, Dobbs Bay Road on Richard Yancey WMA.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com