THURSDAY

GULF COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING/WEBINAR: 6 p.m., public comment taken on red grouper allocation & annual catch levels/targets. Information & registration website: gulfcouncil.org. Also 6 p.m., June 16. Written public comments deadline 4 p.m. (CDT), June 15. Email: gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org

FRIDAY

FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.

ONGOING

STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.

AROUND THE CORNER

JUNE 10—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.

JUNE 14—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.

FISHING/SHRIMPING

OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.

SHRIMP: All state inside & outside waters open.

CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray trigggerfish; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.

LDWF UPDATES

-Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day.

-Closures: Pearl River WMA (gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; Bayou Natchitoches bridge to Cas Cas Road on Grassy Lake WMA; and, Dobbs Bay Road on Richard Yancey WMA.

-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.

-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.

Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com

Tags

View comments