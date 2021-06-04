OPELOUSAS The annual celebration of Louisiana-bred thoroughbred will feature a pair of recent stakes winners in Saturday's Louisiana Legends Night at Evangeline Downs.
Overall, six $70,000 stakes races will be featured on the nine-race card with a 52 total runners entered for the card.
Winning Romance is an 8-5 morning line favorite for the $70,000 Soiree, while Cilla is another top choice for that ace. The Cheval, meanwhile, includes such contenders as Beauregard on a three-race winning streak, as well as Steve Asmussen's Unanimously expected to contend.
The $70,000 Spring is a 5 1/2-furlong race that combined 28 total wins in the field. Monte Man is the 9-5 favorite, but there's plenty of competition, including defending champion Laughingsaintsong and Bertie's Galaxy.
Another race expected to be tightly contested is the one-mile Turf Distaff for fillies and mares 3 and up. Net a Bear is the 9-5 early favorite, but Offspring is hoping to return to the winners circle after a break since a win in March.
The Mademosielle features the Distaff winner in Snowball, while Southern Beauty is riding a two-race winning streak into that race as another top contender.
Finally, recent Classic winner Treys Midnite is the favorite to win the Turf to close out the night of stakes races.
The event also includes the presentation of two $1,000 scholarships from the Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association after the fifth race.