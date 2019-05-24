CLINTON, Miss. - LSU Eunice used a pair of home runs to help score a 5-0 victory of Johnson County in the second day of action at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on Thursday at Traceway Park. The Bengals (49-6) shut out an opponent for the ninth time this season.
With the win, LSUE advances to its bracket final to face four-seed Highland CC on Friday.
Jensen Howell was locked in pitching duel the first three innings against JCCC starter Kerrigan Dixon. Howell fanned the first six batters she faced and induced a ground ball to Lele Martinez to squash a bases-loaded threat in the third. Howell (20-3) picked up her 20th victory of the season after tossing five innings, scattering five hits and one walk while finishing with nine strikeouts.
Madison Monson would finally put the Bengals on the board with solo home run to lead off the fouth inning. The sophomore's team-best 12th home run was just the second hit of the game.
Abbie Higginbotham would follow two innings later with a three-run home run after the Bengals had two batters reach base on an error and a walk to give LSUE a 4-0 advantage.
Johnson County would counter in the sixth inning, loading the bases with no outs and chasing Howell. Heather Zumo would get out of the jam with pick off at third and back-to-back strikeouts. Zumo grabbed her fourth save of the season after two innings of one-hit relief.
Monson would cap off her three-hit day with an insurance RBI, scoring Kelci Bodin with a two-out double. Monson and Higginbotham notched five of the team's eight hits in the game.
The Bengals will meet Highland CC out of the KJCCC for the first time in program history. The Scotties are making their first national tournament trip since 2016.