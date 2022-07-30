Dustin Morales

Dustin Morales’ five-bass catch weighing 9.2 pounds turned out to be the winning stringer in the Junior Southwest Bassmasters’ July tournament held in the Atchafalaya Basin from the Belle River public launch. The French Settlement angler also had the heaviest largemouth of the day, a 2.59-pounder that bested even the day’s Adult Division ‘guides.’ The great basin is at summer low, which means most of the fish taken will be on the smaller side. The report indicated many bass measuring less than 12 inches long were caught and released. Club director Jim Breaux said most of the fish took spinnerbaits, crankbaits and soft-plastic lures.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Jr. SW Bassmasters

BELLE RIVER — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs July tournament held from the Belle River public landing in the Atchafalaya Spillway. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:

15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement (5) 9.2 pounds. 2, Gage Collins, Zachary (4) 6.67. Big Bass: Morales, 2.59 pounds.

11-14 Age Group: 1, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 6.97. 2, Blake LeRay, Brusly (5) 6.79. 3, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 6.6. Big Bass: LeRay, 2.29.

7-10 Age Group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (4) 5.72. 2, Grace Thacker, Watson (4) 4.89. 3, Grayson Canezaro, Rosedale (3) 3.97. Big Bass: Canezaro, 2.04.

Adult Division: 1, Will Major, Port Allen (5) 9.62. 2, Trey Hebert, French Settlement (5) 9.2. 3, Brett Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 7.9. Big Bass: Major, 2.15.

Tags

View comments