Dustin Morales’ five-bass catch weighing 9.2 pounds turned out to be the winning stringer in the Junior Southwest Bassmasters’ July tournament held in the Atchafalaya Basin from the Belle River public launch. The French Settlement angler also had the heaviest largemouth of the day, a 2.59-pounder that bested even the day’s Adult Division ‘guides.’ The great basin is at summer low, which means most of the fish taken will be on the smaller side. The report indicated many bass measuring less than 12 inches long were caught and released. Club director Jim Breaux said most of the fish took spinnerbaits, crankbaits and soft-plastic lures.