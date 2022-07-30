Jr. SW Bassmasters
BELLE RIVER — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs July tournament held from the Belle River public landing in the Atchafalaya Spillway. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement (5) 9.2 pounds. 2, Gage Collins, Zachary (4) 6.67. Big Bass: Morales, 2.59 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 6.97. 2, Blake LeRay, Brusly (5) 6.79. 3, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 6.6. Big Bass: LeRay, 2.29.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (4) 5.72. 2, Grace Thacker, Watson (4) 4.89. 3, Grayson Canezaro, Rosedale (3) 3.97. Big Bass: Canezaro, 2.04.
Adult Division: 1, Will Major, Port Allen (5) 9.62. 2, Trey Hebert, French Settlement (5) 9.2. 3, Brett Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 7.9. Big Bass: Major, 2.15.