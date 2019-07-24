THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
INTERNATIONAL GRAND ISLE TARPON RODEO: Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle. Weighstation opens 8 a.m. daily, closes 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday. Children’s Division weighstation 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Children’s crab races 2 p.m. daily. Website: tarponrodeo.org.
FAUX PAS LODGE RODEO: Venice Marina, Venice. Weighstation hours 5-8 p.m. Thursday & Friday, 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Offshore, Rig & Inshore divisions & “‘calcutta” categories. Website: fauxpaslodge.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
IFA REDFISH TOUR/LOUISIANA DIVISION: Falgout Canal Marina, 1868 Dr. Beatrous Road, Theriot. Friday, 5-7 p.m. registration/captains meeting. Saturday, 3 p.m. weigh-in. Website: ifatours.com.
SATURDAY
NLFF MASTERS SERIES SEMINAR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red River National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, Bossier City. North Louisiana Fly Fishers event. Featured presenter: Dave Hughes. Fee $40, includes lunch. Preregistration required. Website: northlaflyfishers.org.
BUGGUIDE GATHERING: Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Moth/butterfly species counting/bioblitz. Authors Craig Marks & Linda Auld attending. Count will be registered in national registry. Call (337) 328-2252. Website: allenacresbandb.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
IFA KAYAK TOUR: Falgout Canal Marina, 1868 Dr. Beatrous Road, Theriot. Saturday, 6-7 p.m. registration/captains meeting. Saturday, 3 p.m. weigh-in. Website: ifatours.com.
SUNDAY
SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
IFA KAYAK TOUR-LOUISIANA: Houma. Fee $75. Preregistration online & onsite prior to 6 p.m., July 27 captain's meeting. Last of 2 qualifying series events for IFA-Kayak National Championship. Website: ifakayakfishingtour.com.
ONGOING
STAR/CCA-LOUISIANA: Summer-long rodeo in several coastal & offshore species. Coastal division for speckled trout & specially tagged redfish category. CCA membership required. Website: ccastar.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 1—BREC ARCHERY 101: 6-7:30 p.m., Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Introductory to archery skills for adults & 8-and-older youths. Equipment provided. Fee $40. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org.
AUG. 2-3—SALTY KIDS FISH FEST: Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle. Weigh-in times: 4-6 p.m., Aug. 2; 3-6 p.m. Aug. 3. Children-only rodeo. Entry fee $45 (18 & younger), $230 families (2 adults, 4 children). Benefits Pediatric Trauma Center, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Online registration: saltykidsfishfest.com.
AUG. 3—NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: New Amelia launch, U.S. 90, Amelia. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Fourth in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
AUG. 3—TRINITY OUTDOORS’ 6th ANNUAL ‘GIVE BACK THE GIFT OF LIFE’ CLAYS SHOOT: GOL, Maurice. $100/shooter, $400 teams. Sponsorships available. Sponsors needed for handicapped shooters. Call Jason Bland (225) 715-9581.
AUG. 3—SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
AUG. 6—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
AUG. 7—BREC ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Basic archery instruction & safety. Adults & 8-and-older youths. Equipment provided. Also Aug. 14, 21, 28. Fee $40. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org.
AUG. 7—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper season Fridays through Sundays in state & federal waters and all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. The amberjack season will reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters (effective June 28), except the double-rig line in Breton and Chandeleur sounds, and open in state outside waters.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com