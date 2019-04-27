Nonito Donaire is a 20-year-old veteran of the professional boxing game.

But only one other time in his career has the nine-time world champion encountered the unique challenge facing him Saturday night in the Cajundome.

Just three days before his anticipated World Boxing Super Series semifinal bout against Zolani Tete, the WBA champion pulled out of the fight with a shoulder injury.

So it took Donaire about three rounds to get heated up, but once he did, Donaire delivered the knockout of the night.

The ‘Filipino Flash’ caught No. 5 contender Stephon Young with a left hook for a convincing knockout victory at 2:37 of the sixth round to retain the .

“We did have an initial gameplan but it wasn’t enough to solidify, because we didn’t have time to spar or work it out,” said Donaire, who improved to 40-5 overall with 26 knockouts. “One thing we did work on is how to adapt to situations. With Stephon, the first round came in and I figured him out, his distance at least and his speed.”

The one advantage Donaire seemingly had was Young, like Tete, was left-handed, but it didn’t work out that way.

“It was completely opposite of Tete,” Donaire said. “Tete would go to the left, which we practiced. We didn’t a left hook on Tete. We practiced a different punch on Tete, a different distance, a different speed.

“While Stephon was on the other side. His ways of fighting was just completely different, so it was great with Kenny (Adams), we were just trying to figure out a different situation.”

“He was very skillful and very slick,” Donaire said. “At the same time, we were trying to land something different and it wasn’t working, so we tried to cut down the distance from the second round to the third round to take away his confidence and take away his game plan.”

After a first round of each fighter doing investigating than punching, Young actually seemed to edge Donaire in the second round.

“I’ve been in a boxing for a long, long time,” Donaire trainer Ken Adams said. “But of all the champions I’ve had, this is the hard-working guy that you’re ever going to find.”

But very little went Young’s way the rest of the fight.

“This is what I do,” Donaire said. “If I’m given something, I can’t do anything about it. I can’t complain. I’m blessed to be in this situation. One thing I’m going to do is do my best.”

Donaire won the third round convincingly and ruled round four as well.

Ironically, in round five, Young seemed to regain a little rhythm, but oh how deceiving that would turn out to be.

Just moments into the sixth round, the savvy veteran Donaire had figured everything out, landing a powerful and decisive left hand on the side of Young’s head. Young went down hard. In fact, Young was still down and out after Donaire celebrated his win with the crowd while standing on the ropes.

“If you look at the last round, I was hopping and I just realized something at that moment and I stopped,” Donaire explained. “My team can tell you, I just stopped and went into a stalker phase. From that moment on, I didn’t know it was going to land then, but I knew that’s what I was going to be able to do to take him out.”

Donaire will now fight the winner of the Naoya Inoue-Emmanuel Rodriguez semifinal for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.