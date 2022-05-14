FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
HUNTING SEASONS
SQUIRRELS: Through May 29, statewide, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 23—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 27-28—CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE PUBLIC MEETING: May 27, 6 p.m., LSU AgCenter Macon Ridge Research Station, Winnsboro; May 28, 10 a.m., LSU AgCenter Northeast Louisiana Research Center, St. Joseph. State Wildlife and Fisheries-led public hearings on notice of intent for bans on supplemental feeding for deer & cervid (deer) carcass export from CWD “control area” in Franklin, Madison & Tensas parishes. Email LDWF program manager Johnathan Bordelon: jbordelon@wlf.la.gov or LDWF veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour: jlacour@wlf.la.gov
MAY 28-SEPT. 5—STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contact. Website: ccalouisiana.com
MAY 29—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
MAY 29—BLESSING OF THE BOATS: 2 p.m., Morrison Parkway, False River, New Roads. A Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee project. All vessels included. Call (225) 718-1319.
MAY 30—MEMORIAL DAY
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish, greater amberjack; Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath, gag & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Inshore open from South Pass of the Mississippi River west to Freshwater Bayou Canal. Opens 6 a.m., May 16 from Louisiana-Mississippi line to South Pass except closed in Biloxi Marsh (opens 6 a.m., May 23). Opens 6 a.m., May 23, from Freshwater Bayou Canal west Louisiana/Texas line, except Mermentau River area (opens 6 a.m., May 28).
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gag grouper. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
LDWF UPDATES
-Enforcement Division Cadet Academy Class: May 22, application deadline for October class. Civil Service exam required. LDWF website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/become-an-agent
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge open.
-Closed: Roads & trails (Richard Yancey WMA), Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
