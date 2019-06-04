The highly anticipated lightweight title unifier between Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov has been signed for UFC 242, ESPN has reported.
Nurmagomedov is the undisputed lightweight champion, while Poirier, who is from Lafayette, is the interim titleholder. UFC 242 is scheduled for Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi.
Poirier (25-5, 1 NC) is on a six-fight win streak. The former Northside High wrestler, won the interim title by beating Max Holloway at UFC 236 in April. Poirier, 30, sports a 9-1 record (one no contest) since moving up to lightweight in 2015.
Nurmagomedov, 30, has not fought since beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 last October. The Dagestan, Russia, native was suspended after that bout by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for nine months for his role in a post-fight melee with McGregor and his team.