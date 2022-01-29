It’s a sad day for sure.
It’s the final day of the duck season, and there are only a few days left in deer season.
And, today, God willing, Byron Briggs is in a duck blind for the 60th day of this 60-day season.
“I’ve hunted somewhere every day,” Briggs said on his way home Thursday after his 57th morning since our state’s West Waterfowl Zone season opened in early November.
Although Briggs didn’t say so, it’s more than likely he’s hunted more than 60 days. That’s because a hunter can add days to his or her season by hunting the varying days in our state’s East and West zones season structures.
“We saw four ducks today,” Briggs said. His words rung with a note of dispair and echoed the sentiment of what he said were most of the waterfowl hunters he knows.
“We’re just not seeing the birds right now,” he said after listing the places he’s hunted in the past month — off the Atchafalaya River, Whiteville, fields off La. 71, Tallulah and around Port Barre and Chatagnier and Harrisonburg. He even spent time in blinds in Oklahoma between the splits in his home states.
“I guess we did real well overall this season, but it’s been tough since the first of this year,” Briggs said. “We had so many birds in the first split that made it good. We took a lot of bluewings (teal), and I was surprised at how many mallards we saw in the first split. That was very unusual.
“But, I guess, when we got that warm weather in the last weeks of December, a lot of birds went back north and never came back. We didn’t see them.”
His report was shared by several other hunters. The most successful late-season hunts came in spots off the lower Mississippi River on an increasing number of ringneck ducks and dos gris. The usually good marshes in Vermilion and Cameron parishes produced spotty hunts, good one day and poor for one or two following days.
Specklebelly and snow/blue geese saved the day for some hunters between Forked Island west to Lake Arthur during the past two weeks. East and West zones goose hunters are in the finals day or days of their seasons before Conservation Order hunts take over and run through March 6 for the take of blue, snow and Ross’ geese.
Youth license
The proposed 2022-2023 hunting seasons reveal earlier this month caused a stir with the 2021 State Legislature-approved revision of the sportsman’s license structure became part of the next hunting season.
The stir came from the new Youth Hunting license, a $5 fee for 17-and-younger deer and turkey hunters.
That bears repeating: deer and turkey hunters.
Wildlife and Fisheries’ assistant secretary Bryan McClinton said it was a big win for the state agency because funds from the federal Pittman-Robinson Fund send $35 back to the state for each hunting license sold.
McClinton said Louisiana trailed most Southern states in making this move.
“We didn’t want to include the families taking their young hunters on squirrel, rabbit, waterfowl and quail hunts,” McClinton said.
The young hunters will also have to have deer and turkey tags — either paper or electronic (on their personal cell phones) — to document their success in the field, and, if hunting with a properly licensed hunter, will not have to fulfill Hunter Safety Course requirements to get those $5 licenses.
Again, the new licensing requirements go into effect July 1.
Venting tool
A reminder for all offshore fishermen the need to have a venting tool — a “descending device” as outlined in the new federal fishing regulations — as they head out to catch reef fish.
While the red snapper, amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons are closed, seasons remain open for several snapper species and other reef fish species.
Rainbows coming
Now that water temperatures have remained lower than 67 degrees, Wildlife and Fisheries has plans to stock rainbow trout Thursday at Burbank Park in Baton Rouge. It’s part of a statewide effort to stock rainbows in 17 community parks.
The commission
The most recent speckled trout stock assessment tops the agenda for Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. Wildlife and Fisheries Commission at Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.
Other major agenda items include:
- Public comment and possible amendments to the proposed 2022-2023 hunting season and regulations;
- a notice to change rules for self-clearing permits on LDWF lands;
- and, the striped mullet stock assessment;
- COVID restrictions will require masks and will limit attendance to 40 in the audience. A live audio/video stream will be available on Zoom.
The meeting will be the first for Gov. John Bel Edwards appointees Brandon DeCuir of Baton Rouge and Kevin Sagrera of Abbeville.
Losing a friend
Ted Beaulieu Sr. died recently and it would be difficult to count the thousands of Louisiana hunters and fishermen who’ve benefited from his devotion to Louisiana’s outdoors during his 90-plus years, notably to the ducks, which he loved to hunt, to the fish he liked to catch.
Best of all he passed his passion to generation far beyond his Acadiana roots. His work with and contributions to fishery enhancement and conservation was recognized when a recently constructed nearshore reef that was named for him.
Heartfelt condolences to his family and his many close friends. Ted Beaulieu Sr. will be mightily missed.
Mr. Ted was a most pleasant and resourceful man. A man who cared.