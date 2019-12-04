THURSDAY
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 1 p.m., LDWF field office, Lafayette.
SATURDAY
SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
SUNDAY
EXPEDITION PADDLE: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Bayou Lafourche, Golden Meadow-Leeville. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org. Website: webtrac.brec.org.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Adult Education Building, Broadmoor United Methodist, Sharp Road at Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Self-clearing permits required on all wildlife management areas. WMA hunting permit required for ages 18-59. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 6, State Deer Areas 1, 3, 4, 6 & 8, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 6, State Deer Area 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 7-29, State Deer Area 8, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 7-Jan. 5, State Deer Areas 1, 3, 4, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 7-Jan. 19, State Deer Area 5, bucks only, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 7-Jan. 19, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 7-Jan. 19, State Deer Area 9, bucks only except either-sex days Dec. 14-15 & Dec. 21-22, with/without dogs.
DUCKS: Through Dec. 8, Coastal, East & West Waterfowl zones.
GEESE: Through Dec. 8, statewide. Includes specklebellies, blue, snow, Ross’ and Canada geese. (Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.)
SNIPE: Through Dec. 8, statewide, first split.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Dec. 9-20, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DUCKS: Dec. 14-Jan. 26, East Waterfowl Zone.
WOODCOCK: Dec. 18-Jan. 31, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 29, State Deer Area 7, with/without dogs.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 1, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 5, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 12, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
DEC. 12—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS AWARDS BANQUET: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass-fishing club. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
DEC. 16—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
DEC. 17—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper open daily until further notice; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
