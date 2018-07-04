After catches fell short of projections, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted Friday-through-Sunday red snapper seasons for private recreational anglers beginning with the July 13 weekend.
The recreational season began allowing a seven-day-a-week catch May 25 and through the first four weeks, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine biologists and managers estimated the total catch at 299,061 pounds, or about 40 percent of the state’s self-imposed 743,000-pound annual private recreational quota.
The latest figures, derived from LA Creel survey, fell short of a projection recreational anglers would reach the annual quota sometime during the week of July 9. That projection was based on catches during the season’s first three weeks and catches during that time frame during the last three years.
Poor weather conditions during Weeks 4 and 5 (June 11-24) kept thousands of anglers in port, and the latest report from Week 4 estimated a private rec catch at 17,641 pounds, a total far short of Week 3’s near 110,000-pound take.
During a special meeting called last week, the commission voted to end the season at 11:59 p.m. July 8, then wait for LA Creel data to total the catch through that date. The move also allowed LDWF secretary Jack Montoucet to open weekend-only seasons on the first weekends in both August and September.
After Tuesday’s vote taken during the LWFC’s regular monthly meeting, it appears anglers will have weekend-only seasons until the self-imposed quota is met.
A reminder
With improved offshore conditions ahead for the post-Fourth weekend, there’s a reminder to anyone wishing to fish for red snapper to apply, or in most cases re-apply, for the state’s fee-free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit.
Check to see if your ROLP expired June 30, when all 2017-2018 state sportsmen’s licenses expired.
And, if you need more info about the state’s recreational red snapper season — and catch estimates are posted Thursdays — go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.
What’s ahead
With light easterly winds and seas running one foot or less, it’s time to head to open-water platforms and the beaches along the barrier islands to get in on what’s been an increasing catch of speckled trout for most folks.
There are some anglers insisting they’re going to stay inside the islands and the beaches, all most of what they’re finding are “throwback” trout, some decent redfish action, a few sheepshead and hardhead catfish.
The bug-a-boo this weekend is a predicted wind shift to the west and an increase to 10-15 knots with 1-2 footers along the Central Coast. Still, there should be enough trout and redfish to make for good early-morning action.
East of the Mississippi River, look for light seas and southeast winds to give way to 5-10 knot north winds Saturday with a shift to the southwest Sunday, but with a forecast of seas running one foot or less.
With the inshore shrimp season closed in all areas except Breton and Chandeleur sounds, the light season should provide clear-enough water to use soft-plastic lures to catch trout in most of the lower Pontchartrain Basin.
What’s coming in this week is that plastics and live bait have been working on trout, and that larger live shrimp are catching larger trout.
Topwater plugs, mostly red head/white and finger mullet-colored lures, are getting strikes from trout and redfish along the beaches on rising tides.
In freshwater
It’s Atchafalaya Basin time for bass, sac-a-lait, bluegill and catfish. Most of the usual areas — Pigeon, Bayou Long, Bayou Mallet, Catfish Lake, Old River and Flat Lake — are holding enough fish.
You have to factor in the weather, including the heat. This week’s cloud cover has helped sac-a-lait fishermen work the shallows around cover with tube jigs under a cork. Bright sunshine forced these fish to go deeper on structure and become more difficult to catch.
Same’s true for largemouths: Frogs and buzzbaits work in the morning before bright skies force bass into the heavy grass where punching heavy jigs is the best bet.
A first effort
The Louisiana Sportsmen Coalition, the guys and gals who banded together to fight the increasing posting of waters along and inside the coast, have set July 21 for an open bass tournament with check-in and weigh-in at the Belle River Public Landing. For details, check website: https://joinlasc.com/fishing-for-our-rights-benefit-bass-fishing-tournament/