MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
MARDI GRAS
WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY
36th DUCKS IN THE DESERT SPORTING CLAYS: Clark County Shooting Complex, North Las Vegas, Nevada. Ducks Unlimited event. 200 main event, 5-stand, side games. Shooters encouraged to provide own shells. Website: scorechaser.com
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE DU SPONSOR BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. A tribute to Bowie Outfitters. Ticket 2ebsite: BR-DU.com.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
DUCKS UNLIMITED/CABELA’S 50-GUN BASH: 5 p.m., Cabela’s, Gonzales. Live/silent auctions & raffle. Website: dufrenzy.com.
SATURDAY
ANGLING AGAINST AUTISM BASS TOURNAMENT: Safe daylight, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. 4 p.m. weigh-in. Tournament fee $205 (includes launch/big-bass pot). $5,000 first-place. Benefits Port City Enterprizes/S&S Behavorial. Call Moonie Bergeron (225) 938-2834 or Keith Thibodeaux (225) 938-0941.
RED STICK DAY: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Rd., Baton Rouge. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Fly tying, casting instructions & speakers. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Email: belbourne@cox.net
BECOMING AN OUTDOORS WOMAN/BUCKS & DOES: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Outdoor Education Center, Woodworth. Deer biology/management, habitat, hunting & deer stand safety, firearms & techniques. Equipment provided. For 18 and older. Fee $35. Limited class size. State Wildlife & fisheries event. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/WEST DIVISION: San Miguel Park, Toledo Bend. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
HUNTING SEASONS
QUAIL/RABBITS/SNIPE/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: East & West zones, through March 6. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells. Take limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese.
AROUND THE CORNER
MARCH 6—LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/NORTH DIVISION: San Miguel Park, Toledo Bend. Also March 19, Jimmie Davis State Park, Caney Creek, Chatham. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
MARCH 11—SENIORS BASS TOURNAMENT: Safe daylight-noon weigh-in deadline, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Anglers 55 and older. Fee $55/angler (can fish alone or two-angler teams), 3-bass limit. Registration 5 a.m., Doiron’s. Can fish either Atchafalaya or Verret basins, but not south of U.S. 90. Call Wayne Tucker (337) 254-1300.
MARCH 12—BECOMING AN OUTDOORS WOMAN/CAMPING: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Outdoor Education Center, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Basics of tents, sleep gear, cooking. Classroom & hands-on instruction. Equipment provided. For 18 and older. Fee $35. Limited class size. State Wildlife & fisheries event. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
MARCH 13—DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME: Begins at 2 a.m.
LDWF UPDATES
- Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge is open.
- Registration open for March 19 Becoming an Outdoors Woman’s/Shotguns for 18 and older. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
- Closed: Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
- Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com