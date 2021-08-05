The Lafayette Little League all-stars cruised to a 6-1 win over Texas West in the opening round of the Southwest Region in Waco, Texas, on Thursday.
WACO, Texas Isaac Boudreaux pitched a complete game one-hitter with eight strikeouts for Lafayette, which will meet Texas East (Needville LL) in a winner’s bracket game Saturday.
First baseman Nick Brown, who is expected to get the start on the mound Saturday, had a three-run triple.
Brown and third baseman Cole Schexnaider played stellar defense for Lafayette, and Sawyer Watkins and Cooper Hawkins each had an RBI.
Landyn Craft, Eli Clark, Aiden LeBouef, Schexnaider, Watkins and Hawkins each scored a run.