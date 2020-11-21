NOTICE: Previously scheduled events for November & December will not be posted and will be considered canceled unless advised by event organizers
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Adult Education Building, Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
Happy Thanksgiving
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DOVES: Through Nov. 29, South Zone. Closed in North Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 29, State Deer Area 3, 7 & 8, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 30-Jan. 3, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, with/without dogs.
DUCKS/ALL ZONES: Through Dec. 6, first split.
GEESE/NORTH & SOUTH ZONES: Through Dec. 6, first split, all species.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 6, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 9, State Deer Area 2, still hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 11, State Deer Area 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 22 & Nov. 27-29.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 11, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 3, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 6, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 29—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
NOV. 30-DEC. 1—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via webinar. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., both days. Public comment 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 1. Final action on proposed Reef Fish Amendment 48 &Red Drum Amendment 5 (optimum yield for reef fish & and red drum stocks), adjust state red snapper recreational catch limits, modify vermilion snapper and gray triggerfish catch level and modify lane snapper annual catch limit. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
DEC. 5—SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@att.net.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge & the South Bosco Tract ATV/ UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA are closed.
-Majority of the Fort Polk-Vernon WMA and all the Peason Ridge WMA will be closed Nov. 27-29 for military training. Open is a part of archery-only area inside Fort Polk-Vernon WMA gates.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp (Concordia Parish) closed estimated 75 days for repairs.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish & commercial king mackerel.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
