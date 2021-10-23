Gentry Rogers took the title in the 7-10-year-old age group in last weekend's Junior Southwest Bassmasters two-day tournament on Toledo Bend with a total weight near 11.5 pounds. The Denham Spring anglers stunned the much older age-group fishermen when he claimed the big bass honors for the weekend with the 4.28-pounder he's holding in his right hand. A cold front's north winds made fishing difficult on the state's largest reservoir, but conditions settled during the week and reports from The Bend had sac-a-lait moving out to 30-foot depths and bass gorging on shad in and near creek channels.