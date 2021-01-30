THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
BREC ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. For children 8 and older. Fee charged. Also Feb. 11, 18, 25. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org.
SATURDAY
TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
TRAPPER EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Day long, Wildlife & Fisheries office, 368 Century Link Drive, Monroe. No fee, preregistration required. Open to public. Demos, laws, regulations, skinning & other hands-on instruction. Dress appropriately. Email Tanya Sturman: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6, 9. Bucks only in Areas 5 & 9.
DUCKS/COASTAL ZONE: Through Jan. 31, special military veterans only weekend.
DUCKS/WEST ZONE: Through Jan. 31, special military veterans only day.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 31, second split.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
GEESE: Through Jan. 31, North Zone; Through Feb. 7, South Zone. All species, except take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: Feb. 1-March 7, North Zone; Feb. 8-March 7, South Zone. Limited taking blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Feb. 6, special youth-only day; Feb. 7, special military veterans only day.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS/QUAIL/SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 8—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
FEB. 11—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gag grouper & gray triggerfish; commercial king mackerel & commercial king mackerel gill-netting in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge (Maurepas Swamp WMA), Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, & South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA, and Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only) are closed.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Beginning Thursday, Woodworth Shooting Range in the Alexander State Forest WMA (661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth) will be open Thursdays through Sundays.
