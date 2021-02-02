BOYS BASKETBALL
Franklin 78, Delcambre 54
Lafayette Christian 38, Notre Dame 33
Opelousas Catholic 72, Sacred Heart-VP 52
Barbe 60, Acadiana 39
New Iberia 76, Patterson 36
Southside 46, Sam Houston 39
Westgate 65, Carencro 55
Teurlings 49, Family Christian 41
Livonia 65, Breaux Bridge 47
Abbeville 71, Erath 57
Ascension Episcopal 47, Catholic-NI 32
North Central 75, Catholic-PC 30
Highland Baptist 50, Centerville 45
Lacassine 66, Bell City 44
St. Michael 58, Northside 42
NORTHSIDE (42) J. Moore 15, J. Dugas 9, Z. McCoy 7, T. Harris 4, J. Thomas 3, E. Prejean 2, J. Johnnie 2. Totals: 13 (6) 10-17.
ST. MICHAEL (58) A. Igiede 19, L. Williams 16, W. Fields 10, D. Morris 5, I. McCaron 3, D. Lee 3, T. McAnally 2. Totals: 21 (2) 14-17.
Northside 11 9 11 11 - 42
St. Michael 17 14 12 15 - 58
3-pointers - NSIDE: Moore 3, Dugas 3; SM: Fields 1, McCaron 1. Total Fouls: NSIDE 19, SM 14.
Lafayette High 86, Sulphur 49
SULPHUR (49) D. Brown 2, Z. Trent 1, P. McCormick 8, D. Ortego 10, K. Navarre 12, A. Lilly 16. Totals: 18 (1) 12-20. .
LAFAYETTE HIGH (86) M. Spencer 11, B Duffy 14, J.M. Lege 9, J. Laughlin 1, D. Jones 2, J. Sinegal 17, K. Delahoussaye 32. Totals: 28 (8) 6-11
Sulphur 8 9 15 17 - 49
Lafayette 23 13 21 29 - 86
3-pointers - SUL: McCormick 1; LAF: Spencer 3, Duffy 2, Delahoussaye 3. Total Fouls: LAF 19, .
Lafayette Christian 38, Notre Dame 33
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (38) Elijah Pete 2, Braylon Richard 5, Daegan Mitchell 4, Kam Williams 9, Daejan Sinegal 9, Masey Lewis 9. Totals: 8 (5) 7-15.
NOTRE DAME (33) Parker McNees 18, Christian McNee 7, Nick Swacker 2, Teddy Menard 4. Totals: 7 (4) 5-7.
LCA 6 12 13 7 - 38
Notre Dame 8 7 7 11 - 33
3-pointers - LCA: Williams 3, Sinegal 2; ND: P. McNees 3, C. McNees 1. Total Fouls: LCA 12, ND 15.
Franklin 78, Delcambre 54
FRANKLIN (78) I. Zeno 26, J. Gray 13, K. Provost 2, Z. Perry 5, B. Butler 4, I. Bonner 1, J. Johnson 10, W. Jenkins 4, K. Bell 2, H. Page 2, K. Peters 8. Totals: 27 (6) 6-8.
DELCAMBRE (54) Kyle Bourgeois 2, Cooper Broussard 5, Jaxon Wiggins 2, Thomas Jones 12, Caleb Comeaux 17, Caylond Torres 8, Desmond Wilson 8. Totals: 18 (3) 9-16.
Franklin 13 29 17 19 - 78
Delcambre 14 13 13 14 - 54
3-pointers - FRAN: Zeno 4, Gray 1, Perry 1; DEL: Broussard 1, Torres 2. Total Fouls: FRAN 19, DEL 7.
Opelousas Catholic 72, Sacred Heart-VP 52
SACRED HEART-VP (52) Ethan Karonika 4, Sam Fontenot 6, Keegan McIntosh 5, Austin Darbonne 11, Spencer Darbonne 2, Tanner Bergeron 4, Isaac Leger 2, Bryce Deville 6, Chase Tate 12. Totals: 20 (3) 7-10.
OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC (72) Chris Brown 10, Kameron Levier 10, Markaas Daugherty 10, Keon Coleman 30, Kevin Wiltz 4, Mark Collins 8 Totals: 27 (4) 6-11.
Sacred Heart-VP 13 13 11 15 - 52
Opelousas Catholic 21 20 14 17 - 72
3-pointers - SH: Fontenot 2, McIntosh 1; OC: Brown 1, Coleman 2, Collins 1. Total Fouls: SH 10, OC 14.
Teurlings 49, Family Christian 41
TEURLINGS (49) Caleb Thomas 7, Adam Broussard 8, Dylan Guidry 5, Collin Sinitere 6, Bradford Cain 3, Ju Guy 4, Matthew Marceaux 7, Cooper Baudoin 2, Coleman Bond 7. Totals: 13 (4) 11-15.
FAMILY CHRISTIAN (41) Chance Martin 3, Bryson Martin 6, Tim Carmel 11, Austin Pacheco 16, AJ Mercier 5. Totals: 11 (2) 10-14.
Teurlings 7 15 14 13 - 49
Family Christian 14 15 3 9 - 41
3-pointers - TEUR: Thomas 1, Broussard 2, Cain 1; FC: Pacheco 2. Total Fouls: TEUR 14, FC 12.
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Carencro at Westgate, Notre Dame at Northside Christian, Lacassine at Bell City.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Barbe, Comeaux at New Iberia, Sulphur at Lafayette High, Southside at Sam Houston.
4-4A - Eunice at LaGrange, Port Barre at North Vermilion, Washington-Marion at Rayne.
5-4A - Cecilia at St. Thomas More, Teurlings at Family Christian.
6-4A - Beau Chene at Opelousas, Breaux Bridge at Livonia, Cecilia at St. Thomas More.
5-3A - Pine Prairie at Church Point, Mamou at Iota, Northwest at Ville Platte.
6-3A - Abbeville at Erath, Crowley at St. Martinville, David Thibodaux at Kaplan.
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame, Lake Arthur at Welsh, Port Barre at North Vermilion.
7-2A - Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Franklin, Houma Christian at Loreauville, West St. Mary at Jeanerette.
5-1A - North Central at Catholic-PC, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart, St. Edmund at Westminster.
8-1A - Highland at Centerville, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic, Hanson at Covenant Christian.
7-B - JS Clark at Episcopal of Acadiana, Hathaway at Midland.
6-C - Hackberry at Johnson Bayou, South Cameron at Starks.
Wednesday’s Games
Ascension Episcopal at Teurlings.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Barbe 49, Acadiana 42
Southside 71, Comeaux 29
Lafayette High 57, Sulphur 24
Southside 56, Sam Houston 47
LaGrange 71, Eunice 12
Lake Arthur 91, Welsh 41
Lafayette Christian 68, Notre Dame 27
Carencro 46, Westgate 31
Lafayette Christian 52, Opelousas 42
Pine Prairie 45, Church Point 31
Ascension Episcopal 35, Catholic-NI 25
West St. Mary 44, Jeanerette 9
Opelousas Catholic 32, Sacred Heart-VP 25
St. Edmund 45, Westminster 27
Highland Baptist 75, Centerville 20
Hanson 50, Covenant Christian 27
St. Thomas More 61, Denham Springs 25
DENHAM SPRINGS (25) Olivia Slack 2, Violett Jackson 5, Kiana Lee 2, Colin Macios 3, Sheneka Taylor 11, Raegan David 2. Totals: 6 (0) 13-16.
ST. THOMAS MORE (61) Izzy Carter 4, Angelle Doucet 15, Claire Hader 7, Colleen Domingue 2, Sophie Perkins 7, Madison Prejean 2, Olivia Guidry 2, Emily Leblanc 8, Lilly Roger 2, Anna Saccano 2, AC Froehlich 10. Totals: 19 (7) 2-7.
Denham Springs 2 9 9 5 - 25
St. Thomas More 6 20 19 16 - 61
3-pointers - STM: Doucet 3, Hader 1, Perkins 1, Leblanc 2. Total Fouls: DS 13, STM 15.
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Westgate at Carencro, Lacassine at Bell City.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Barbe, New Iberia at Comeaux, Sulphur at Lafayette High, Southside at Sam Houston,
4-4A - Eunice at LaGrange, Port Barre at North Vermilion, Washington-Marion at Rayne,
5-4A - Northside at Teurlings, Denham Spring at St. Thomas More,
6-4A - Beau Chene at Opelousas, Breaux Bridge at Livonia,
5-3A - Pine Prairie at Church Point, Mamou at Iota, Northwest at Ville Platte,
6-3A - Abbeville at Erath, Crowley at St. Martinville, David Thibodaux at Kaplan,
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame, Lake Arthur at Welsh, Port Barre ar North Vermilion,
7-2A - Catholic-NI at Ascension, Delcambre at Franklin,
5-1A - North Central at Catholic-PC, St. Edmund at Westminster, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart-VP.
8-1A - Highland Baptist at Centerville, Hanson at Covenant Christian, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic.
7-B - Hathaway at Midland