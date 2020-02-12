THURSDAY
BRUNCH + BOWS: 10 a.m.-noon, Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. For children 8 and older. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge. Basic archery instruction for children 8 and older. Fee $40. Also: Feb. 20, 27. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
FELICIANA CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6 p.m., Hemingbough, St. Francisville. Call Stuart Lambert (337) 945-2497. Email: slamb536@gmail.com.
SPECKLED TROUT PUBLIC MEETING/PUBLIC COMMENT: 6 p.m., Lafayette Council Chambers, 705 West University Ave., Lafayette. Also: 6 p.m., Feb. 19, East Bank Regional Library, 4747 West Napoleon Avenue, Metairie; 6 p.m., Feb. 20, Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second Street, Slidell; 6 p.m., Feb. 26, Calcasieu Parish Extension Office, 7101 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles; 6 p.m., Feb. 27, Rapides Parish Extension Office, 300 Grady Britt Drive, Alexandria; 1 p.m., Feb. 29, Lincoln Parish Library, 910 North Trenton Street, Ruston. State Marine Fisheries Section data presentation & management options.
STATE HUNTING SEASONS PUBLIC MEETING: 6:30 p.m., Ouachita Room, West Monroe Civic Center, 901 Ridge Ave., West Monroe. Also: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Alexandria Forestry Center, 2500 Shreveport Highway, Pineville; 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum, 7910 Park Avenue, Houma; 6:30 p.m., Feb. 20, LDWF Lafayette Field Office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; 9 a.m., Feb. 22, LSU Ag Center, 7101 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles. Proposed 2020-2021 hunting seasons, limits & regs. Public comment taken.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments sites TBD.Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
ARCHERY RENTAL DAY: 3-6 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge. For children 8 and older. Options to shoot rented bows and arrows. Website: brec.org.
SATURDAY
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL-EAST BASS QUALIFIER: Bayou Segnette State Park, Westwego. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FLY-TYING CLASS: 9 a.m.-noon, Ascension Parish Library, 708 South Irma Blvd., Gonzales. No fee. Learn to make basic bream & bass flies. Must bring materials. Also March 14. Call Darrel Crawford (225) 253-4127. Email: wimpflies@gmail.com.
TRAPPER EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Day long, Vermilionville Historic Village, Lafayette. No fee, Open to public. Demos, laws, regulations, skinning & other hands-on instruction. Dress appropriately. Preregistration required. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5885, Ext. 3420. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
26th KREWE OF DIVERSION MARDI GRAS BOAT PARADE: Noon, Manny’s, Diversion Canal near Head of Island. Feb. 14, 6 p.m., registration, Manny’s. Fee $35/boat. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Includes live auction, food. Call David Stevens (225) 939-2135 or Vivian Stevens (225) 324-5695.
18th LITTLE MO FLY FISHING FEST: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Community Hall, Murfreesboro, Arkansas. ArkLaTex region fly fishing experts and fly tiers. Benefits Friends of the Little Missouri River. Call Jeff Guerin (985) 531-6312. Website: littlemissouriflyfishing.com.
FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials, tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
CAMPING 101: 1 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m. Sunday, Flanacher Road Park, 864 Flanacher Road, Zachary. Beginner camping outing/workshop. Ages 12 and older. Fees $25-$30. BREC Outdoor Adventures program. Call (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
NOLS WILDERNESS FIRST AIR TRAINING COURSE: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road, Baton Rouge. Fee $260. Hands-on wilderness medicine topics to treat injured/ill far distances from medical care. Call (225) 767-6916. Website: lsu.edu/hilltop. Email: hilltop@lsu.edu.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
ONGOING
DERELICT CRAB TRAP COLLECTION: Through Feb. 16, Lake Pontchartrain, east of the Causeway Bridge & upper Barataria Basin from Lafitte to Little Lake.; through Feb. 19, Southern portion of Calcasieu Lake; through Feb. 23, Vermilion-Teche Basin in the western portion of Vermilion Bay. Call Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2575. Email: pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
HUNTING SEASONS
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Through March 9, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 20—ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Milton Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Basic archery instruction for children 8 and older. BREC Outdoor Adventures program. Fee $40. Also: Feb. 27. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
FEB. 20—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: acadianaflyrodders.org.
FEB. 20—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FEB. 22—FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials/tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
FEB. 23—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
FEB. 24—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Independence Park Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
FEB. 25—MARDI GRAS
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: All groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31. Lane snapper season opened Jan. 1.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
