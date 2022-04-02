If there’s a "wow" factor in fishing, it’s big fish. No matter if it's bass, sac-a-lait, catfish, red snapper, tarpon, speckled trout or redfish, a monster catch attracts attention.
These days, the big ones are coming from freshwater spots across our state.
Already reported is the run on lunker largemouths coming from False River. That continued several days ago in the 2022 opener in the Friday Night series on that Pointe Coupee Parish oxbow lake.
Tournament organizer Storm Randall reported Seth Smith started the spring-summer series with an 8.26-pounder. It’s an early leader for the annual award of a free replica for the series’ big bass.
Now, with spring in full swing, lots of bass and sac-a-lait anglers take a road trip, maybe more.
If you’re looking for a spot, try Caney Creek Lake, the smallish reservoir south of Ruston near the town of Chatham.
Talk about a memory. Last weekend Ross Kliebert brought in a 12.43-pounder to top the Big Bass board in the Louisiana Youth BASS Nation High School divisional qualifying tournament. Kliebert was fishing with Lafourche Bassmasters’ teammate Zane Zeringue.
What’s more, it took 26.55 pounds to push Walker High’s Tyler Covington and Brantley Tate to the top of the more than 100 entered teams. That’s one heck of a five-bass total.
Other big-bass spots this spring are the revitalized Bussey Brake along with always-productive Toledo Bend.
And, if you want to enjoy inner-city action, try City Park in New Orleans. Luke Beslin won the 73rd annual City Park Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival with a 4.19-pound bass, and there are 6-pounders in them there waters. Even through this COVID pandemic, this event remains the oldest freshwater fishing event in our country.
All-state anglers
Levi Thibodaux from (where else?) Thibodaux and Haughton’s Jase White were named Louisiana’s All-State fishermen and, along with 51 others, are part of the 2022 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Wade Roberts of Lake Charles and Evan Howe of Keatchie were honorable mentions.
Selections of these high school students were based on their bass fishing prowess, their standings in bass tournaments, academics (minimum 2.5 GPA), conservation leadership and community service.
B.A.S.S. reported receiving near 400 nominations from 34 states.
Now, the 53 All-State anglers will face another panel of judges who will select 12 for the High School All-American Fishing Team. Those 12 will compete in a one-day Bassmaster High School All-American Bass Tournament set May 19-22 on Lake Fork in Quitman, Texas.
The commission
Hunters have a last chance to comment on the 2022-2023 hunting seasons when the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission convenes its April meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at state headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.
Offshore fishermen will have a chance to comment on an agenda item focused on the 2022 recreational red snapper season. State fisheries managers are scheduled to review the 2021 season, then present options for this year’s season.
From here, and knowing how hurricanes affect the recreational red snapper catch, it could be a four red snapper per day limit (and an open season) instead of what was a limit of two in a weekends-only season. Last season was little more than three-month stretch before Ida limited trips and left Louisiana fishermen with more than 200,000 pounds to finish the annual catch quota.
And, it’s time for the seven-member commission open the entire Fourth of July week to a red snapper season.
Other agenda items include considering a notice of intent on Chronic Wasting Disease and a report on wildlife and fisheries matters in the current legislative session.
The meeting will be available live on an audio/video stream via Zoom. Go to website: wlf-la.zoom.us.
The river
Late last week, Jeff Graschel at the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center said forecasters expect the lower part of the river to “fall slowly and minor flooding should end at Natchez, Misssissippi.
“The 16-day future rainfall guidance continues to show rises on the lower Ohio River being below flood levels through late April. The rises could prolong minor flooding at Red River Landing through most of April but the remainder of the river would remain below flood levels.”
Winners
Evelyn Lindow of Alto, and Frank Gates of Saline are the respective hunter and taxidermist winners of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ 2021-2022 hunting season’s chronic wasting disease sampling contest.
Lindow, a school teacher, sent in a sample of an 8-point buck she took in Richland Parish. She won a $1,000 gift card in the drawing. Gates won a $500 gift card for submitting the winning sample in the taxidermist category. Prizes were donated by the South Louisiana Branch of the National Deer Association.
Condolences
March was a lion when it came to spreading sorrow in our communities with a thread running through baseball folks.
Randy Davis coached pitchers at LSU. A first-rate guy who worked with five future major leaguers. He was a gem, a kind family man who meant a lot to his players.
Gerald Didier is the oldest man in this group, and was the youngest in a family of what arguably was Baton Rouge’s first family of baseball. Used to kid Gerald about a tragedy in his early years, a tragic lack of the ability to hit a curveball. He was a terrific guy, baseball player and a man who loved the game.
Then came the news about Roy “Moonie” Winston, yeah the LSU All-American and top-drawer Minnesota Vikings linebacker. Moonie was a catcher at LSU, and a first-rate bass fishermen.
Heartfelt condolences to their families and their many friends. They will be mightily missed.