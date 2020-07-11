NOTICE
Events scheduled for July and August will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 20—ARTIFICIAL REEF COUNCIL MEETING: 1 p.m., Zoom webinar, virtual attendance only. Public comment deadline noon, July 20 to Mike McDonough: mmcdonough@wlf.la.gov.
JULY 23-25—INTERNATIONAL GRAND ISLE TARPON RODEO: Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle. Website: tarponrodeo.org.
JULY 25-26—LFACC GARFISH RODEO: Manny’s, La. 22, Maurepas. Registration 9 a.m.-noon, July 25. Fee $75/boat. Limited to 50 boats. $1,000 for big gar. Benefits St. Jude Research Children’s Hospital. Call David Stevens (225) 324-5695.
CANCELED
JULY 13—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
JULY 14-17—BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: Cayuga Lake, Union Springs, New York.
JULY 24-26—FLORIDA OUTDOOR LIFE/FIELD & STREAM EXPO: Lakeland, Florida.
JULY 26—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, Gonzales. Email George Serrett: gserrett41@cox.net.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI FISHING RODEO: Through Labor Day. Catch/measure/photo catch. Website: catholichigh.org.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-The Island Road boat launch on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA (Terrebonne & Lafourche parishes) is closed to construct a new boat launch. All other launches open on this WMA.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper Fridays-through-Sundays seasons, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: The state’s spring inshore season is closed except the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds remain open.
