MONDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929.
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Louisiana Room, Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Joe Kahler (225) 892-4352. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
CCA ATCHAFALAYA CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., The Auditorium, 728 Myrtle Street, Morgan City. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
PONTCHARTRAIN FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 6:30 p.m., Olde Towne Fly Shop, 3675 Ponchartrain Drive, Slidell. Call Tristan Daire (985) 630-3892.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS “CLASSIC” 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat. Final weekly event of 2018. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
GULF COAST FLY FISHING FAIR: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs, Mississippi. No admission fee, but fees for some activities. Programs, fly tying, casting clinics, youth and women's activities, FFI Casting Certification. Sponsored by Gulf Coast Council, Fly Fishers International. Website: gulfcoastfff.org.
SATURDAY
FELICIANA WILDLIFE EXPO: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., LSU AgCenter’s Bob Jones-Idlewild Research Station, 4419 Idlewild Rd., Clinton. Wildlife presentations, demonstrations, aging deer, fire-in-forest benefits, deer diseases, deer netting, feral hog toxicants, butchering techniques, native browse for deer, Louisiana snakes, youth shooting sports activities, fossils, falconry. No fee. Food available. Call (225) 683-5848.
PONTCHARTRAIN BEACH SWEEP: Volunteers to clean areas surrounding Lake Pontchartrain. Call Anne Barrett (504) 836-2238. Email: anne@saveourlake.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times & other restrictions.
DOVES: Through Sept. 9, South Zone. Through Sept. 23, North Zone.
DEER/ARCHERY: Sept. 15, opening day, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Through Jan. 15.
TEAL: Sept. 15-30, statewide.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Sept. 15-30, statewide.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 18—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
SEPT. 20—CCA ASCENSION CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, South St. Landry Road, Gonzales. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
SEPT. 20—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SEPT. 22—LOUISIANA HUNTING AND FISHING DAY: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Outdoors Education Center, 4142 North Flannery Rd., Baton Rouge. Free event. Also Minden, Woodworth, Monroe. Kids fishing, fly casting, fly tying, shooting, canoeing, archery, bird watching, game tagging, game cooking, conservation organizations. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in all state inside waters.
