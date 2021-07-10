GMFT Rodeo
PORT FOURCHON — Final leaderboard from three-day, 71st annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo with anglers, their hometowns, weight of catch in pounds and ounces and divisional awards. club names listed for winners in Scuba Division (total weight of catch determines tie-breaker for outstanding fishermen awards). combination stringer division standing determined by weight of five selected fish. the Kayak Division’s Cajun Slam is the combined weights of redfish, speckled trout & flounder:
BIG GAME DIVISION
Dolphin: 1, Tate Sones, Austin, Texas, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. 2, Noah Callais, Cut Off, 6-2. 3, Callais, 5-13.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Noah Callais, Cut Off, 23-13. 2, Walt Hendrix, Lockport, 23-10. 3, Callais, 23-3.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Dante Torres, Cut Off, 148-14. 2, Aliza Callais, Galliano, 50-3. 3, Isabella Coates, Houston, 48-10.
Wahoo: 1, Max Chouest, Cut Off, 19-9.
Outstanding Fisherman: Noah Callais, 7 points.
No entries in Swordfish nor Tag & Release categories.
INSIDE DIVISION
Drum: 1, Jimmy Ledet, Larose, 33-8. 2, Ritchie Toups, Raceland, 32-9. 3, Keith Hebert, Raceland, 31-3.
Flounder: 1, David Jones, Denham Springs, 3-1. 2, Kevin Terrebonne Jr., Golden Meadow, 2-13. 3, Christine Ockmond, Des Allemands, 2-5.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Marty Plaisance, Cut Off, 7-6. 2, Briana Perez, Cut Off, 7-0. 3, Caden Bruce, Galliano, 6-7.
Bull Redfish (27 inches+): 1, Kevin Terrebonne Jr., Golden Meadow, 37-11. 2, Todd Smith, Metairie, 25-8. 3, Ali Plaisance, Cut Off, 25-5.
Rat Red (less than 27 inches): 1, Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 8-14. 2, Thomas Breaux, Luling, 6-2. 3, Michael Massingill, Florida, 4-13.
Rat Redfish Stringer: 1, Kevin Terrebonne Jr., Golden Meadow, 35-11. 2, Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 30-2. 3, Robby Gilbert, Luling, 28-3.
Sheepshead: 1, Chantel Kieffer, Thibodaux, 5-8. 2, Taylor Vaughn, Prairieville, 4-13. 3, Jerry Ordoyne, Choupic, 4-8.
Speckled Trout: 1, Michael Pickett, Denham Springs, 5-10. 2, Jerry Ordoyne, Choupic, 3-2. 3, Jessica Rodriguez, Houston, 2-10.
Outstanding Fisherman: Kevin Terrebonne Jr., 8 points.
SHORELINE DIVISION
Bonita: 1, Bo Boudreaux, Chackbay, 14-8. 2, Walt Hendrix, Lockport, 13-11. 3, Bennett Bourgeois, Larose, 12-14.
Cobia: 1, Walt Hendrix, Lockport, 25-5. 2, Michael Phelan, Sugarland, Texas, 23-13. 3, Trey Boucvolt, Thibodaux, 22-12.
Grouper: 1, Jack Kenaley, Baton Rouge, 36-1. 2, William Coats, Houston, 25-5. 3, Kenaley, 19-12.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Brett Orgeron, Larose, 25-11. 2, Brock Danos, Larose, 24-2. 3, Bo Boudreaux, Chackbay, 23-10.
King Mackerel: 1, Brett Orgeron, Larose, 6-12.
Spanish Mackerel: 1, Brock Danos, Larose, 3-5. 2, Dylan Smith, Metairie, 1-15.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Britton Comeaux, Larose, 11-7. 2, Kason Gilbert, Luling, 10-8. 3, Walt Hendrix, Lockport, 10-7.
Red Snapper: 1, Patton Bush, Bogalusa, 19-4. 2, Micah Kieffer, Thibodaux, 17-5. 3, Bush, 17-1.
Outstanding Fisherman: Walt Hendrix, 6 points.
No entries in Tarpon.
KAYAK DIVISION
Cajun Slam: 1, Jacob Shrell, Bossier City, 7-2. 2, Davie Breaux, Cut Off, 5-3.
Rat Redfish: 1, Davie Breaux, Cut Off, 6-10. 2, Michael Daehnert, Biloxi, Mississippi, 6-3. 3, Tracy Bourgeois, Cut Off, 5-2.
Speckled Trout: 1, Davie Breaux, Cut Off, 2-1. 2, Michael Daehnert, Biloxi, Mississippi, 1-9. 3, Breaux, Cut Off, 1-5.
Leopard Redfish (most spots): 1, Tiffany Bealer, Cut Off, 16 spots. 2, Douglas Blando, Marrero, 13 spots.
Outstanding Fisherman: Davie Breaux, 8 points.
SPEARFISHING DIVISION
Barracuda: 1, Brandon McGehee, Rigulators, 44-5. 2, Jamie Halk, Rigulators, 33-7. 3, Jason Guitreaux, Git em, 32-15.
Cobia: 1, Robbie Schmidt, Helldivers, 61-2. 2, Mike Aucoin, Helldivers, 49-10. 3, Ronnie Jo Collins, Helldivers, 40-1.
Grouper: 1, George Ansardi, Helldivers, 52-9. 2, Ansardi, 38-9. 3, Brandon McGehee, Rigulator, 34-12.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Todd Breaux, Git em, 44-4. 2, Jamie Halk, Rigulator, 31-0. 3, Stephen Sherman, Rigulator, 30-7.
Sheepshead: 1, George Donaldson, Git em, 7-0. 2, Donaldson, 6-11. 3, Terry Migaud, Helldivers, 5-13.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Tommy Phelps, Deepwater Mafia, 12-14. 2, Tim Shivers, Deepwater Mafia, 12-12. 3, Ronnie Jo Collins, Helldivers, 11-10.
Red Snapper: 1, Tim Shivers, Deepwater Mafia, 21-12. 2, Tommy Phelps, Deepwater Mafia, 21-12. 3, Todd Breaux, Git em, 19-5.
King Spearfisherman: George Ansardi, 5 points.
Team Champion: Helldivers, 13 points.
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Andrew Chenau, Baton Rouge, 7-3. 2, Ava Wiseman, Denham Springs, 7-2. 3, Ava Plaisance, Cut Off, 6-6.
Rat Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Ryder Dufrene, Cut Off, 6-11. 2, Lucy Kieffer, Thibodaux, 6-9. 3, Dufrene, 6-9.
Leopard Redfish: 1, Bella Nuccio, Luling, 15 spots. 2, Drew Suffrin, Destrahan, 14 spots. 3, Brinley Brignac, Hahnville, 9 spots.
Sheepshead: 1, Parker Cashio, Denham Springs, 3-10. 2, Cashio, 3-10. 3, Cashio, 3-5.
Speckled Trout: 1, Beckett Autin, Golden Meadow, 4-0. 2, Autin, 2-7. 3, Micah Kieffer, Thibodaux, 2-4.
Outstanding Fisherboy: Parker Cashio, 6 points.
Outstanding Fishergirl: Bella Nuccio, 3 points.
No entries in Drum nor Flounder.