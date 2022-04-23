From among 400 applications, a panel of judges named the Bassmaster High School All-American Team last week, and Thibodaux High School senior Levi Thibodaux was in that number.
“For eight years, the Bassmaster High School All-American program has identified and honored some of the most accomplished student-athletes in the country,” B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson said. “We’ve seen past members go on to decorated college fishing careers, compete in the iconic Bassmaster Classic and begin promising careers in the fishing industry. This group of 12 outstanding All-Americans is equally as talented and poised to do amazing things.”
Applications were screened for their fishing prowess along a 2.5-plus GPA and commitments to conservation and community service.
Thibodaux more than filled that billl, said T.J. Boudreaux, president of the Lafourche Bassmasters.
“Levi’s talent on the water, upstanding character, humility, leadership and mentoring skills, his passion for preserving and protecting freshwater fisheries, and his love for his community are qualities that make him an All-American,” Boudreaux said. “Levi and his (fishing) partner finished with the highest point total in the state of Louisiana to win the coveted Team Angler of the Year Award … and was the club’s overall top angler for the last three years.”
Last year, Thibodaux won three tournaments among seven top-five finishes in a season when he won the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation/East Division individual title. He also was the overall points winner in the inaugural 2021 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine and qualified for both the Bassmaster and Major League Fishing nationals.
Thibodaux has served his club in leadership roles, fundraising and mentoring younger anglers while growing his high school bass team to 17 members.
His over-the-top qualification came late last summer in the wake of Hurricane Ida, when his application documented his “countless hours cleaning yards, cutting down trees, demoing houses and removing debris.”
B.A.S.S., partnering with Academy Sports + Outdoors, will host the 12-member team in the Bassmaster High School All-American Tournament coming May 19-22 near Lake Fork in Texas. The 12 will be paired with a Bassmaster Elite angler for a one-day tournament in conjunction with the Elite Series event.
Nearly 400 nominations came from 34 states. Others on the All-American team are Alabama's Braxton Hopper and Hudson Choquette, Florida’s Tyson Verkaik, Georgia’s Gabriel Clark, Indiana's Cole Berry, Kentucky’s Evan Fields, New York's Rein Golubjatnikov, Tennessee's Banks Shaw and Nathan Reynolds, and Texas' Connor Dunn and Jared Mizell.
E15
Earlier this month, the Biden administration gave a waiver to the Clean Air Act to allow the sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol — E15 — during the summer months.
Yes, the move is designed to extended our nation’s gas supply, but lots of fishing and boating groups are warning about using this fuel on outboard engines, really any small engine.
It’s because most all, if not all, recreational-use engines cannot tolerate E15 and federal law does not allow E15 to be used in boats, motorcycles, off-road vehicles and power equipment.
Using E15 can void the engine’s warranty, and there’s enough data to show E15 damages marine engines.
“While we understand the need to save money, we are concerned that fuel retailers may market E15 fuel, such as ‘regular 88’ or ‘regular unleaded’ as a lower-cost alternative to E10,” BoatUS spokesman David Kennedy said. “And therein lies the problem. The majority of recreational boats are refueled at roadside gas stations and, with almost no safeguards in place, there is a real chance that boat owners, looking for a bargain will misfuel their boats with E15 fuel.”
So, the advice is fishermen and boaters should be wary of what BoatUS indicated is a predominance of “a poor warning regime” at what could be E15 dispensing pumps — “sometimes just a single orange label on the pump, which is ineffective at informing consumers” — of “regular 88,” or 88 octane fuel, which has more ethanol (15%) than 87 octane (10% ethanol) fuel.
The river
Federal river watchers noted the lower Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois, crested just under flood stage Tuesday and is expected the river to continue falling this week.
The report noted crests at Osceola, Arkansas, on the lower Mississippi River, and other down-river locations “should crest over the next 1 to 2 weeks,” including the flood-stage level at Red River Landing in our state.
The future, 16-day rainfall picture also showed slower recessions on the lower Ohio and lower Mississippi Rivers, and minor flooding should end at Red River Landing in early May.
Florida snapper
If you're heading to Florida this summer and plan to go fishing, then know the Sunshine State’s recreational red snapper season will run 57 days. It will be broken down into a 45-day summer season running June 17-July 31 and a 12-day fall season for Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, then Nov. 11-13 for Veteran’s Day, and Nov. 25-27 for Thanksgiving weekend.
Like Louisiana, you need a special State Reef Fish Angler permit to fish offshore in Florida. It’s available at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
‘Outside' shrimp
Noting the growth of white shrimp, Wildlife and Fisheries will open the outside waters from Mound Point on Marsh Island to Freshwater Bayou Canal at 6 a.m. Monday.