Quality over quantity

It took only two largemouth bass weighing 3.83 pounds for Hunter Robertson, left, and Jack Varnado to win last weekend's Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation qualifier on Lake Henderson. Rising water and a full moon were major factors for the low catches. Robertson and Varnado and the second-place team of Caden Sellers and Jackson Rogers are members of the Denham Springs-based Junior Southwest Bassmasters.