Nicole Ahsinger remembers her first Olympic Games.

It was five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and it was both exhilarating and memorably frightening.

Ahsinger had just turned 18 years old, stunning the trampolining world by qualifying for the Olympic Games in an event where the average age of her competitors was 30.

“I was a baby,” Ahsinger said. “I didn’t know what I was doing. It was terrifying. I was so young that everything was just so exciting, but it was also scary.”

One of two Lafayette residents headed for the Tokyo Games in three weeks, Ahsinger is looking forward to her second try at Olympic glory.

She’ll be joined on the trip by first-time Olympian in 26-year-old Alexi Shostak.

Sha'Carri Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after testing for marijuana; watch interview American champion Sha'Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Shostak fell short in his qualifying attempt five years ago, but earned his spot on this year’s USA squad in 2019 with a 10th place finish at the World Championships in Tokyo.

“I’m going to be competing at the same arena, so that should give me a good feel for the atmosphere,” he said.

Ahsinger, on the other hand, didn’t seal the deal on her second Olympics until last weekend at the USA Championships in St. Louis. Five more years of training, including finishing third at the Italy World Cup, has her much more confident heading to Japan.

“There weren’t really an expectations for me (in 2016),” she said. “The big thing was I got to compete. I’ve been jumping so much better now. I’m confident that I can compete.”

Ahsinger is hoping to become only the second American trampolinist to reach the finals. The first was Lafayette’s Savannah Vinsant placing sixth in 2012 in London.

“Obviously, being on that medal stand is the dream of everyone going to the Olympics, but I don’t think you go there thinking you’re going to medal,” she said. “A more realistic goal is to reach the finals. I think I have a very good chance of making the final round.”

Shostak’s challenge may be even more daunting. No American male trampolinist has ever made the Olympic finals.

That doesn’t deter his enthusiasm, however.

“I feel like I’m able to compete at the top now,” Shostak said. “I actually do believe that medaling is a realistic goal. But there’s never been a finalist from the USA, so I’m focused on that as well.”

Despite being his first Olympics, Shostak’s confidence shouldn’t be shocking.

After all, it’s in his blood.

His father, Aliaksandr, was an Olympian from Belarus in 1996 and 2000. The family moved to Mandeville when Alexi was 6 years old, and 10 years later to Lafayette so he could work with Dmitri Poliaroush at Trampoline and Tumbling Express.

Poliaroush was on the Olympic team with his father in 2000 and then again in 2004.

+2 Morgann Leleux joins these former UL athletes who have been to Olympic games Morgann Leleux, the Ragin’ Cajuns and Sun Belt Conference record-holder in pole vault, finish second at the U.S. Track and Field Trials on Sa…

Ahsinger said Poliaroush’s coaching strength is his ability to know how to handle each athlete he coaches.

“He’s just so well-rounded as a coach,” she said. “He knows which ones he has to encourage and which ones he has to push.”

Shostak said the move to Mandeville was seamless because he was so young. Moving to Lafayette, however, as a 16-year-old was much tougher.

“Leaving my friends was tough,” said the Lafayette High graduate. “For a while there I thought about leaving, but not leaving was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Ahsinger, on the other hand, moved here from San Diego in 2015 to work with Poliaroush.

“At first, it was really tough,” she admitted. “You’re talking about a girl from the beach and now I’m here in South Louisiana. It was very hard at first.”

In addition to her trampolining success, getting close with a Cajun boyfriend and his family smoothed out the transition.

“I learned how genuinely nice the people are, just Southern sweet,” Ahsinger said.

The duo is leaving July 20. The women’s competition is July 30 and the men a day later.

The first round will focus on execution and the second routine is about degree of difficulty. Once the judges cut the field in half to eight finalists, it’s another round of difficulty.

Getting a more daring routine in the difficulty stage is the key to his success, Shostak said.

All involved are just relieved the Tokyo Games are still taking place.

“In the past month, I’ve read stories that talked about cancellation,” Shostak said. “I’m really glad it’s been happening. I kind of think it can work to unify the world after all of this.”

Poliaroush said Ahsinger is “very stable” and has gotten stronger, while Shostak is “technically very strong” heading to Japan.

“I always felt like it was going to work out,” Poliaroush said. “When you look at all the hard work everybody puts into this, it would have been a shame. I’m extremely happy it did.”