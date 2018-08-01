You know hunting season is getting close when the area’s top deer-hunting group sends notices of its upcoming seminar.
Quality Deer Management Association’s South Louisiana Branch has scheduled its “Summer Seminar” for next Thursday at state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.
It kicks off at 5 p.m. with registration and the program follows at 6 o’clock. While QDMA takes the lead here, Wildlife and Fisheries and the LSU AgCenter are heavily involved especially this year with chronic wasting disease creeping closer to the state — after this year’s discovery of CWD in a Mississippi deer — and the ever-present problems with feral hogs.
LDWF veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour leads off the program with an update on feral hogs and a couple of new state laws regarding this nuisance animal.
LaCour will continue with an overview of CWD and how it can be prevented from infecting state whitetails, and LDWF wildlife biologist Johnathan Bordelon will detail the state’s months-long response to the CWD finding in a Mississippi county just across the Mississippi River from north Louisiana.
Katherine Travis from LSU will present her findings in “Evaluating Doe-to-Fawn Ratios as a Recruitment Index for Low-Density Regions in Louisiana,” for the evening’s final discussion.
QDMA will provide refreshments and snacks but ask all interested to preregister by calling Tammy Bosch (225) 291-7500, email: tbosch@shockey-associates.com.
A reminder
The Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is meeting at 9:30 a.m. in New Orleans for its regular monthly meeting — not Baton Rouge — at the Lindy Boggs Conference Center Auditorium, 2045 Lakeshore Drive.
Commission records show this is its first meeting in New Orleans since 1994. The LWFC first met in the Crescent City in the late 1800s as the state’s Oyster Commission.
Gotowebiner.com will carry the meeting’s live audio/video stream: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3301862397863804419.
Get ready
If you check your calendar, you’ll see we’re on a 30-day countdown to the start of the hunting season. Dove hunts begin Sept. 1 in both of Louisiana’s zones.
Area gunsmiths are asking hunters to check shotguns and make sure they’re operating properly.
It’s a great move to make sure all weapons are properly stored and safely away from a child’s reach.
It’s a good idea to go to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s website: projectchildsafe.org for details on how to educate youngsters on safe handling of firearms, and for adults to brush up on keeping weapons safe in your home.