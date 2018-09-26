Junior Southwest Bassmasters
WESTWEGO — Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from Bayou Segnette State Park. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Peyton Waller, Pine Grove (5) 7.04 pounds. 2, Connor Rushing, Pride (4) 4.73. 3, Trace Day, Denham Springs (5) 4.42. Big Bass: Lance LeBlanc, Walker, 3.16.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Devin Perkins, Watson (5) 9.97. 2, Daymon Columbia, Denham Springs (5) 9.39. 3, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 6.78. Big Bass: Columbia, 3.49.
7-10 yr. Age Group: 1, Hunter Robinson, Deham Springs (4) 5.27. 2, Blake LeRay, Brusly (5) 4.41. 3, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (3) 2.95. Big Bass: Robinson, 2.28.
Adult Division: 1, Denny Perkins, Watson (5) 12.75. 2, John Columbia, Denham Springs (5) 9.39. 3, Will Major, Zachary (5) 9.06. Big Bass: Phillip Lemmler, Baker, 3.81.
Bassmaster Elite
HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Sunday's final top 15 from the three-day Bassmaster Elite series Angler of the Year Championship held on Lake Chatuge with anglers, their hometowns, total weight in pounds and ounces and total winnings includes cash earned in this event and cash bonuses from Angler of the Year standings. The field was limited to top 50 in the Angler of the Year points standings. Also listed are the top 5 in final AOY standings with points earned, the Elite Series rookie of the year and other Louisiana anglers (R-rookie):
Top 15: 1, James Elam, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 48 pounds, 8 ounces, $45,000. 2, Chris Lane, Guntersville, Alabama, 44-11, $12,000. 3, Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tennessee, 44-6, $27,000. 4, Brent Ehrler, Redlands, California, 42-1, $14,000. 5, Jason Christie, Park Hill, Oklahoma, 39-1, $11,000.
6, Micah Frazier, Newnan, Georgia, 39-1, $11,000. 7, Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Alabama, 39-0, $100,000. 8, Edwin Evers, Talala, Oklahoma, 37-8, $11,000. 9, Brandon Palaniuk, Hayden, Idaho, 35-13, $28,000. 10, Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Kentucky, 35-9, $45,000.
11, Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, 35-5, $24,000. 12, Greg Vinson, Wetumpka, Alabama, 33-15, $11,000. 13, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas, 33-12, $11,000. 14, Chris Zaldain, Laughlin, Nevada, 33-11, $20,000. 15, Jake Whitaker, Fairview, North Carolina, 33-11, $11,000.
Other Louisiana angler: 19, Greg Hackney, Gonzales, 33-6, $11,000.
Angler of the Year: 1, Justin Lucas, 820 points. 2, Josh Bertrand, San Tan Valley, Arizona, 769. 3, Bradley Roy, 758. 4, Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tennessee, 727. 5, Brent Chapman, Lake Quivira, Kansas, 715.
Louisiana anglers: 12, Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, 665. 39, Greg Hackney, Gonzales, 589. 65, Caleb Sumrall (R), New Iberia, 430. 77, Cliff Crochet, Pierre Part, 389. 88, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales, 347. 90, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville, 341.
Rookie of the Year: 1, Jake Whitaker, 617.