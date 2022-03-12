BROUSSARD – After two years of pandemic issues – one complete cancellation and a second event limited to bare-bones essentials – the Chitimacha Louisiana Open golf tournament is poised for a return to glory.
If pre-tournament ticket sales, sponsor support and pro-am tournament registrations are any indication, Acadiana’s premier professional sports event will return better than ever, according to executive director Danny Jones.
“The support leading up to this year has been even greater than we’d hoped,” Jones said of the $750,000 Korn Ferry Tour event that will stage its 30th renewal this week. “The last two years were different and they were logistically challenging, but the support of our sponsors and supporters has never wavered even when we didn’t have a tournament.”
The Chitimacha Louisiana Open was cancelled only a week before the March 2020 event when all major sports were shut down by COVID-19. The PGA Tour-sponsored event was contested last year, but no fans were permitted and all outside activities were cancelled, leaving only the players, caddies and tournament officials on the course.
Mexico native and San Antonio resident Roberto Diaz won that below-the-radar event, carding an 18-under-par 266 to win by one shot over Peter Uihlein and claim the $108,000 top prize.
Diaz returns to defend his title, but this year will shoot for an even bigger paycheck. The $750,000 purse and the $135,000 first prize are both the highest in the tournament’s 30-year history, and it’s already been announced that next year’s Louisiana Open will be contested for a $1 million purse and a $180,000 top prize.
This year, the fans will be back as well as all the traditional tournament activities, beginning Sunday with the finals of the Cypress Bayou Casino & Hotel $1 Million Hole-in-One Challenge where approximately 50 local amateurs will take one shot at a $1 million payoff at Le Triomphe Golf Club’s difficult 8th hole.
Practice rounds and the first of three pro-ams, the Lourdes Legacy Tournament, are scheduled for Monday. The First National Bank of Jeanerette Pro-Am is at 8 a.m. and The Zurich Classic Pro-Am is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the start of four rounds of championship play at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Play continues through Sunday over the 7,061-yard par-71 Le Triomphe course, the home for the event since its founding in 1992 as part of what was then the Ben Hogan Tour.
Daily passes are $10 and are available through the Louisiana Open office, or may be purchased at the gate.
The Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour’s “proving ground,” also had a limited schedule last year. This season, the “international” portion of the tour returned with early-season tournaments staged in The Bahamas (two), Panama and Colombia. The first U.S. tour stop, the LECOM Suncoast Classic, was staged in the Tampa, Fla., area Feb. 17-20.
Jones said that the extended break in the schedule would insure a strong field for the local event, and that was confirmed by Friday’s field announcement from the Tour. The 136-player field includes all three of this year’s previous Tour champions, three former Louisiana Open winners and four of the top six players from last year’s event. Monday qualifying events will fill the final eight spots in the 144-man field.
Winners on this year’s Tour that will tee it up beginning Thursday include Akshay Bhatia at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Brandon Harkins at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Carson Young at the Panama Championship, Brandon Matthews at the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia, and PGA Tour veteran Byeong Hun An at the Suncoast event. All five were first-time winners at a PGA Tour-sanctioned event, and Bhatia became the third-youngest winner in Tour history when he won the season-opening Bahamas event 12 days shy of his 20th birthday.
Along with Diaz, 2010 champion Fabian Gomez and 2018 champion Julian Etulain are the event’s returning champions.
“We were going to have a really strong field two years ago when we had to cancel,” Jones said, “but that’s not anything unusual. We know that’s always going to be the case since the Tour players love coming here, they love the course and they love the fact that we can usually play here in mid-March without a lot of weather concerns.”
The Open is the sixth of this year’s 26 Korn Ferry Tour events and the first of two in Louisiana. The inaugural Lake Charles Championship is scheduled for the following week at the Golden Nugget, after being delayed two years due to the pandemic and hurricane issues.
At the end of the Tour’s regular season schedule, 25 PGA Tour cards will be awarded to the top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour points standings. Another 25 PGA Tour cards will be awarded based on results from the three-tournament Tour Finals in August and September.