Sanford Suire of Abbeville turned in the closest shot Friday on the fourth day of qualifying, and is headed for Sunday’s final in the Cypress Bayou Casino & Hotel $1 Million Hole-in-One Challenge.
Suire hit his tee shot within 17 feet, 11 inches on the 126-yard par-three hole on a windblown day at Les Vieux Chenes Golf Course to claim one of five spots up for grabs Friday in the opening event of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
Suire led a group of qualifiers that included Christopher Abercrombie of Broussard (19-9), Grant LeBlanc of Broussard (20-1), Derek Christ of Lafayette (21-7) and Glenn Brunner of Lafayette (22-0).
Twenty-eight golfers qualified for the final scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the eighth hole at Le Triomphe Golf Club, the host course for the $550,000 Web.com Tour event that runs Monday-Sunday, March 18-24.
At the finals, each qualifier will get one swing on the 180-yard eighth hole, and the closest to the hole will win a $1,000 cash prize. Prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place finishers, and if a player holes out for an ace in the finals, he or she will claim the $1 million top prize.
Golfers had previously qualified at events held at The Farm d’Allie Golf Club in Carencro and Oakbourne Country Club, The Wetlands Golf Club and Hebert Municipal in Lafayette.
One more qualifying event is scheduled this weekend, with a qualifier Saturday at Le Triomphe during that club’s annual Web.com Challenge. Qualifying is open to all golfers and is held during regular rounds.
For a $5 donation to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana (ARF-LA), the benefitting charity of the Hole-in-One Challenge, players may have their shot on a selected par-three measured. The five closest shots to the hole each day qualify for the finals. Players may also claim a spot in the finals with a $100 contribution by calling the Chitimacha Louisiana Open office at (337) 593-8000 or 857-8754.