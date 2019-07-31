When Deirdre Gogarty-Morrison first crossed paths with larger-than-life boxing coach Beau Williford in 1993, she was frankly scared to death to even approach him.
Now discussing Williford’s death 26 years later, Gogarty-Morrison said she once again is struggling to come up with the words to explain her appreciation for her former coach’s impact on her life.
Williford, 72, died early Wednesday at his home in Lafayette after recently being diagnosed with lung cancer and suffering from kidney failure.
“I’ve been trying to wrap my head around it all week and trying to put it into words to post it online to tell my story,” Gogarty-Morrison said. “It’s just been hard to sit down and get it out. It’s been overwhelming to see the amount of people to come to just tell him thank you. He was an amazing man.
“He was one of those people that if he liked you, he’d do anything in the world for you. But if he loved you, he’d die for you. And he loved a lot of people.”
The Fayettville, North Carolina, native moved to Lafayette to work in the oil industry in 1979. Three years later, Williford formed the Ragin’ Cajun Boxing Club and began impacting the lives of youth boxers across the Acadiana area for more than three decades.
In 1993, it was Gogarty-Morrison’s turn to gain Williford’s affection.
At the time, she was a shy 24-year-old aspiring boxer from Ireland who was hoping for any boxing trainer in the United States to give her a chance.
Like many, Williford ignored her initial requests. So mutual friend Paddy Sower — an Irish boxing referee — contacted Williford on her behalf.
“Months and months went by,” Gogarty-Morrison said. “Finally out of the blue, one day he called. He said his friend Paddy Sower had been kind of getting on him. Beau was the kind of guy that if a friend asked him a favor, he couldn’t say no. Paddy asked him a favor, so he couldn’t say no. So he said to come over and he’d see what he could do.
“When I got here, he told me he didn’t know anything about women’s boxing and he didn’t want to learn. But he owed Paddy a favor, so he was going to do his best.”
Williford “put me through the ringer training-wise,” she remembered. Then it all changed three weeks later during their first fight together in Kansas City. Gogarty got head-butted in the ring and the referee quickly stopped the fight.
“Beau was a great cut-man,” she said. “I don’t know if people realized that. He asked the ref, ‘Why didn’t you give me a chance to work on her cut?’ and the ref kind of blew him off. So Beau jumped in that ring.
“He was the kind of guy that without a second thought, he’d go to blows for one of his fighters to stand up for them and protect them, and I really needed someone like that. I was still kind of quiet. I needed somebody strong to be my voice. Beau made up for what I lacked.”
Their relationship was changed forever.
“At that moment, I kind of felt just really safe and really cared for,” Gogarty-Morrison said. “I knew I had somebody who could stand up for me and literally fight for me.
“After that, he became my greatest ally and we traveled the country together getting fights. He would brag about me to anybody he could.”
Four years later, she became the IBF world featherweight title.
Ironically, some of Williford’s most successful fighters were female — from Kasha Chamblin to Gabby Marvin to Candice Walls.
“I walked into this man's boxing gym two years ago,” Walls said in a Facebook post. “From the start he opened his heart to me like he has done for so many. His stories he shared with us were as big as his personality. The love he poured into so many people is unforgettable. He is truly a man that lived his dash and served his life with the purpose God had in store for him.”
Once she retired as a boxer, Gogarty-Morrison helped Williford run the Ragin’ Cajun Boxing Club.
“Beau was big about loyalty, so I wasn’t going to walk away and leave him to do it by himself,” she said. “I wanted to try to help all I could and show him the kind of loyalty he shows.”
She soon saw the many sides of Williford’s personality.
“It’s amazing the way he touched so many people throughout the years,” Gogarty-Morrison said. “It’s always been his ability to accept someone just like they are ... He just had a great way of making people feel special and that they could accomplish anything and then guide them to reach their full potential.
“Even people that everybody else didn’t necessarily like or could tolerate, Beau could always seem to find something good in anybody.”
Billy Highsmith, a lifelong friend of Williford from the age of 8 in North Carolina, witnessed his friend’s big heart often.
“He just helped so many people,” Highsmith said. “It was unbelievable. I used to get on him about making people pay. He wouldn’t charge guys.
“He’d said, ‘They don’t have any money,’ and he’d help them. He did everything he could to help people. He was phenomenal. He really was. Just a great friend and a great person.”
It was Highsmith who was working in the oil industry in Lafayette in 1979 who enticed his old buddy to move south. Soon, Williford met his wife of 36 years — the former Terri Logue. The couple had five sons — twins Mabon III and Wesley, 35; Christian, 30; Alexander 25 and Samuel 21. All five were State Golden Gloves boxing champions.
For the record, Williford's given name was Mabon Leslie Williford Jr.
As a state Golden Gloves champion and later a national amateur champion, he fought some 40 professional fights, before getting into promoting fights. Williford had a story about everybody in the boxing world.
During his time training in New York, Williford rubbed elbows with Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman … even Tony Danza before he got into acting.
“He was just such a people person,” Highsmith said.
He later trained such successful professional pro fighters as Jason Papillion.
“Without this man Beau, I wouldn't be who I am in boxing today,” Papillon said in a Facebook post. “He gave me the opportunity to make something out of myself, he believed in me when I didn't. We traveled the world together, we were in the big fights together, and we won titles together. It started with him in my corner and I retired with him in my corner. Thank you, Beau, for one memorable ride.”
In 2017, Williford fulfilled a dream he had pursued for over two decades by helping to bring the National Golden Gloves Tournament to Lafayette for the first time in the 92-year history of the event.
“He was just an amazing force,” Gogarty-Morrison said. “Beau was the kind of person that when he was passionate about something, he could move mountains.”